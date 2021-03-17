Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 18, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

Spring is almost here, and there are only three more days to Pisces season.

Dreams, your imagination, and things that relate to the twelfth solar house may start to intensify, and emotional reactiveness is something to be careful about.

The Moon is active. The Moon in Taurus will actively communicate with Neptune, Pluto, and Venus.

Be careful not to become too attached to property, topics, or to project your value onto things.

Thursday will be a good day for helping others, acts of service, and completing important career-related tasks.

If your birthday is March 18:

If March 18 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are slightly edgy and enjoy adventures.

You love a challenge and value autonomy even when in a relationship.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter Adam Levine and rap artists Tink.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your money sector. Be mindful of your spending habits.

It's a good day to check out the micro-actions you take each day where things you buy are done on impulse.

You may be able to save money by the end of the day by simply stepping back and learning to react less to sales or grabbing things you think you need, but don't.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your identity sector.

This is a great time for you to reset your goals and priorities.

Things may be easier for you to map out and get done.

Once you get started, you'll feel the motivation and momentum moving and become more productive with time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, hidden enemies sector.

Sometimes you can make peace with a situation or with people who are not there to work with you.

There may be a situation where your ability to detach emotionally is the key to your success. Try to use it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your friendship sector.

Sometimes the people that you care about do things that you would not wish for them to do, but you have to learn to let them be who they are.

The test of friendship may be hard to pass today, but there is always a reason why you are in that person's life, and it can be just to show support.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your career sector.

It's not easy to show up to a job you're not really crazy about, but there's a lot of good in sticking to something that you committed yourself to.

The more you learn to persevere the greater resilience you have in other areas of your life, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your higher learning sector. Double the value of time.

There are lots of ways to absorb and gain access to new information.

If you're trying to get as much knowledge as you can into your life try to make the best use of your time by doing things that you enjoy while listening to a podcast, lecture or audiobook.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your shared resources sector.

Your friends and family are there to show you love and support and sometimes that may mean monetarily too.

You may need a loan or have to ask to use an item that belongs to a relative.

It's better to humble yourself and ask than to put yourself into debt because of pride. They would rather that you did, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your commitment sector.

Make a list of all the things that you love about your partner.

You may have focused on what you dislike lately but finding the areas of your life that they provide support and bring value can put your relationship back into perspective.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your daily duties sector.

No one likes to do the same thing over and over again, but there are value and merit in the activities you participate in that build up your health, mind, and your spirituality.

If you've stopped following your best routine, try to get back into it again this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your romantic sector.

You can show your love language while trying to learn how to communicate the way you feel better to your mate or friends.

Showing you care is one way to bridge the gap of time that you don't get to spend with each other, but speaking their language can help them to really feel your presence even when you're not around.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your home and family sector.

There is always some sort of power struggle to contend with among relatives, but you are a peacemaker.

You may be able to help everyone see that there's a positive side to a situation without really much effort.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your communication sector. Be strong with love.

Sometimes you have to deliver a difficult message, but if you do so with love and sternness it makes it much easier for the other person to receive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.