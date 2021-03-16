Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 17, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 17, 2021.

There are times to act and times to reflect, and on Wednesday these dynamics play out in love.

We are slowly being asked to wake up and smell the coffee in many of our relationships as the season prepares to turn the page at the end of this week.

Venus feels restricted by external forces on Wednesday, and likely so will we.

Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Pisces, but things are intensifying and uncertain as both Venus and the Sun prepare to enter Aries.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You'll long for connection with someone you love, but there will be a part of you that doesn't see it happening as deeply as you'd like.

This can cause you to reflect on how this works into the overall big picture of the person you want to be.

You will want to be careful not to be too arrogant or to become full of pride as you work through this period of reflection.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friendships can feel like a safe haven, but for now, even the people close to you may feel distant and hard to emotionally connect with. This will require work on your part.

You may have to reach out more, even if you think that you're carrying the bulk of the emotional burden in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A strong sense of self or a desire to be held in high regard is essential to what you need in a relationship.

You might have compromised in this area of your love life, perhaps even allowed others to not give you the respect you need, but it's time to ask for it more, and when you see it not happening, call it out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You live and learn when you love without strings.

You may be the one who is putting forth a lot of faith and belief in your partner to carry you both through a difficult time.

You need to give yourself some self-care, as this can be a difficult time for you to go through without feeling like you have any support or someone to turn to when it's hard for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Right now, even if you want to share what you have, you check that you have what you need for yourself.

It's one thing to be a person who is generous, but not at the expense of yourself to the point of martyrdom.

This can build resentment in your heart, and lead there to be a rift where your loved one feels like a project more than a friend or person you respect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Every relationship has its share of ups and downs.

When you feel distant in thought and mind but you know in your heart that your love is always there, it can be confusing. Ride out this wave before you think it's over.

You may find that the romantic part of love that you're looking for will come back around again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Just like you take care of your body, you want to take care of the health of your love life.

Do things that bring new life into it each day.

Keep your relationship interesting. Try to not fall into a routine that leads to feeling taken for granted, and when that happens, change it up a bit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance isn't always convenient. It's easy to find an excuse not to do something.

There's always a chore or an appointment that feels more important. What you make a priority happens.

So, if you want to have a moment that creates a special memory, you need to be intentional and plan a special event, however, small it is, out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The love of family is so important, and right now, you may be feeling their support is what you need.

If relatives and relationships have been strained lately, it can be hard to be so open, vulnerable, and transparent.

But, speaking your truth may be well received.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're bottling up things inside and even though you think it's obvious, there are some things that people won't know until you tell them.

Try not to assume that your body language has made things crystal clear. Give a hint, or better yet, be direct and forward with what you're thinking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can't buy love, and even if. money provides a strong sense of comfort and security, it doesn't draw out the affection and care you crave.

The gift of your presence may be what your love is after, so try to spend some quality time before the end of the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be there for yourself. And, don't forget that you're part of this relationship, too.

Doing things that are right for you may feel like you're selfish, but for now, trust your heart to guide you toward things that are necessary for your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.