Love Horoscope For Monday, March 15, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 15, 2021.

There's a dreamy feeling to love in the air as Venus nestles between the Sun and Neptune in Pisces.

There's a chance for a sudden change that means a relationship or direction change is happening.

If you're falling in love, in a relationship - especially one that is difficult - don't dismiss red flags when you see one.

You may be prone to overlook things that should be taken into serious consideration.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your solar house of hidden things which can include your feelings of anxiety, especially what you've ignored what you know is not good for your life.

Anticipate someone outing themselves where you least expected it. Be thankful for what you learn, even if it hurts. Mercury is the planet of communication, so now is a good time to set a boundary or to bring to light what has been bothering you and try to resolve it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of friendships.

Keep in touch with people in your life and inner circle, even if you don't think they need or want to hear from you.

This is a great time for you to be open and transparent about how much you care to bring closeness where things fell off.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of money and career.

Talking about work is OK, but only speaking of work when you're with someone special can cause a rift in your relationship.

Us the word 'we' as much as you can. If people still don't understand, that's because they didn't want to. And, if they are tuned out, that may mean you should ask why. They may have things they want to share, and need you to listen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of higher learning, and it's better when you do things with someone you love.

You are ready to study and explore the meaning of astrology. You might find that it's difficult to learn a foreign language right, now, but friends can help guide you on what things mean.

But when you immerse yourself in the culture of astrology beyond the zodiac signs, you might pick it up without being asked, and this can bring you closer together and understand one another better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of shared resources.

Keep a pen handy. You might be prepared to sign on the dotted line.

If you've been thinking about buying or renting a house with your partner, this may be a time when you find the perfect place and anxiously sign a contract affirming that this is what you want to take your relationship to the next level.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of relationships.

Make a wish list of all the things you hope to do and want to plan for when you're vaccinated and ready to travel again.

If you're single, write out your ideal mate and tell the universe that you're ready to receive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of health, which is so important.

You're needed and wanted, so taking care of yourself is a priority.

Be sure to check up on your health each year, if not for yourself, do it for the people who love and depend on you every day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of creativity and romance.

This is the perfect time to plan a honeymoon or wedding.

You might feel excited about the finishing touches for the event.

If you're planning to attend one, get a new dress for the big day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of home, and the family.

You may be bumping heads and talking a lot more with your boss over the next few weeks.

This can cause you to worry but don't. Things are safe and secure, so be yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of communication.

It may be difficult to talk to someone after they insulted you, but this may be when the urge to reconnect is established.

You may get a second opportunity to turn this ship around, and start over again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of money.

You may decide to turn inward and to speak with your spirit guides.

You may not realize that they always start from a higher power.

You may find it easier to negotiate things and get what you need from others in a relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house of identity.

Mercury can give you a strong desire to connect a soul level.

You will feel sad, and a part of you hopeful when exploring how your partner feels when you ask them to open up to you.

This is a wonderful time to really let your sensitive side show.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.