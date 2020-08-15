11 Types Of Red Flag Women & Why You Need To Avoid Dating Them

Any of these sound familiar?

Women come in different shapes and sizes, and learning who would be your perfect fit is a bit like reading a "choose your own adventure" novel. Unfortunately, that also means learning the "red flags" of who you aren't looking for, and what kind of woman might be downright toxic for you.

A woman's logical mind, heart, and libido tend to have different ideas regarding who might be the right person to pursue, so learning to find a compromise that makes every part of you happy can be borderline impossible in the long term.

If you want to date more efficiently and not waste precious time on someone who's completely wrong for you, then you need to recognize relationship red flags and learn how to stop a bad relationship before it starts.

Here are 11 types of "red flag women" you need to avoid while you're dating.

1. The "rebound" red flag.

She needs to be in a relationship at all times and will set up a new nest before destroying the one she’s in. She’s constantly looking for someone better and will drop you the moment she secures her next “upgrade.”

She fears nights alone and informs Facebook every time she leaves the house. This is a woman who seems to cycle through a lot of partners and boyfriends, and has no end of available people to pick from.

2. The "drunk girl at the party" red flag.

She feels most comfortable when she’s bar-hopping the night away. She parties with her posse until the sun comes up, even on a Tuesday.

This girl will run up your bar tab getting plastered every night. Then, you can hold back her hair while she covers your leather seats with vomit. And if you still feel like doing the deed when you get home, let me remind you alcohol loosens everything up and desensitizes you.

She might be the most exciting person in the party, but in real life, she won't make a supportive partner.

3. The "dependent" red flag.

Her family, husbands, boyfriends, and divorce settlements have created a life for her in which she has never relied on herself for anything. She has no ambition and no interest in getting an education or career. She's really good at doing nothing; she's like a poor Kardashian.

This woman has no dreams or ideas for creating a life for herself. She only wants to be taken care of and has zero ambition to do anything else.

4. The "designer everything" red flag.

This red-flag woman only wears the finest fabrics, and if it’s not designer, she doesn’t want it in the same room as her. She's obsessed with fashion and has her cosmetic dentist and plastic surgeon on speed dial.

She has a section in her closet just for yachting attire and if you don’t own a yacht, it’s a problem.

A woman like this will expect to be wined-and-dined in an extravagant way and won't settle for less. It may leave you scrambling to figure out how to support her lifestyle, or feeling like you'll never be good enough.

5. The "addict" red flag.

This woman claims to have more ailments than a lab rat and knows which doctors are loose with the prescription pad. No one really seems to know what’s wrong with her, and her extreme moods can leave you reeling.

A woman like this needs help and is in no way capable of being in a healthy, loving relationship at this time.

6. The "people pleaser" red flag.

This woman won't disagree with you — ever. She agrees with everything you say. She’s a “sweetheart” and projects a selfless demeanor.

Seems fine and dandy if you’re the type of man who doesn’t mind a girl without her own opinion. But in actuality, she has an opinion and keeps stuffing her own feelings and ideas deep down to appear more appealing to you.

This is a passive woman that ends up becoming volatile and angry. Put simply, the sweetness is a mask to make her appealing, but it doesn't stay.

7. The "childish" red flag.

This girl is forever a child. She’s anti-authority and likes to cause a scene, and isn't afraid of having a tantrum like a toddler, loudly and in public. She pouts when she doesn't get her way and doesn't act mature, regardless of the situation.

She’ll never dress or act appropriately, but still thinks she’s hip. You might like a good thrill, but with this girl, the thrill never stops… Until you end up in jail or a confrontation.

8. The "needy" red flag.

This isn't just a girl who likes attention; this is a girl who needs it. Craves it, even. She needs attention at all times, so if you're not available to reassure her 24/7, it's likely she’s texting 10 other guys to get what she's looking for.

Someone like this isn't going to be interested in a healthy, long-term relationship.

9. The "baby fever" red flag.

This woman tracks her ovulation with an app on her phone. She loves sex and refuses to use birth control. At least she tells you she’s on the pill, but you’ve personally never seen a single one.

This girl is obsessed with having offspring and will do and say anything necessary to achieve this objective. This girl may want you to stick around, but it might only be to pay child support.

10. The "drama" red flag.

This is a “woe is me” type of human being who can never take responsibility for her part in her misery.

Her life is more dramatic than a Quentin Tarantino film. Something happened in her life, and from that point, everything was one traumatic occurrence after another.

She claims to hate drama, but seems to have a never-ending stream of it 24/7. Being around her will be exhausting.

11. The "procrastination" red flag.

This type of woman is not in the right place in her life for a relationship, but she'll never actually admit it. Instead, she'll keep breadcrumbing you along, pretending that a relationship is in the works.

You hang on because she’s unpredictable and mysterious, and she’ll stick around for a bit while you pay the bill.

Although people have a need for excitement and uncertainty, don’t get fooled by these relationship red-flag types. It's time to grow and learn from past mistakes if you want to have a good relationship in the future, so break the pattern and get a better result!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Erika Jordan is an internationally acclaimed love and relationship expert, author, and media personality, and a leader in the field of digital romance and online dating. Check out her six-week course, the Art Of Pickup.

This article was originally published at Virtual Sexpert. Reprinted with permission from the author.