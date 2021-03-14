Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 15, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 15, 2021.

It's a wonderful day for fun and pleasure.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of the lucky number 5.

Life Path 5 is about seeking freedom and discovering all you can do with your life.

The Moon is energized as it spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries.

Aries is about taking up your battles and fighting for the win.

If you're ready for change, Monday is the time to make a go with what you have in mind.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, March 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're looking at a great day ahead. Life is moving forward, and you're headed for the top!

Not only can you outperform other people at work in an area where you excel, but you can prove that a person who is trying to take your place is no competition at all.

You may even be able to turn enemies into allies!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Sometimes life disappoints, and you just need to stop and grieve.

Life may take a turn where you feel disappointed and hurt, and the comfort of a good friend will encourage you and give you the moral support you need to heal and feel better.

Don't be shy about picking up the phone when you feel down and out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

It's hard to break a bad habit. Even when you think you've licked a craving, a smell or thought can make you want what you gave up back in your life.

You may convince yourself that having it one more time is OK, but consider the consequences long term to decide whether or not it's truly harmless or worth breaking a promise to yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

So, you forgot. You stopped worrying, and it's even surprised you that you weren't thinking about a problem anymore. This is a big deal and a reason to celebrate.

You are finally moving on, and you can start to do things without feeling like you're betraying a memory or a thing that's held you back fo so long.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Take a break. It's time to stop working so much and allow yourself room to relax and to breathe.

You may think that you need to push through, but you'll feel more rested and be productive when you have stepped away for a little while, even if it's just an hour or two.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You are both feminine and masculine energy. You can bring together your knowledge of life and experience from the spiritual and physical realm.

Share it with others in a way that they understand.

You're helping others learn and grow without having to go through the pain you did in order to know what you do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You'll survive this dry spell. Sometimes opportunities are hidden or not around and it feels like you'll never see an improvement.

But, things go through phases: feast or famine. With there being fewer choices spend time on other things or perfect what you have now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

It's time to pick up the pieces. Problems come and then they go.

Reflect on what you've learned from the fight you just faced and use this as knowledge for the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Take your time. You're pacing yourself much better now.

You are seasoned and experienced and know better than to jump into something you don't understand or know very well.

Your maturity is going to really benefit you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Focus on what matters the most.

When you lose sight of the value of what it is that you do, and only think about the money, your joy starts to go down and your frustration goes up.

When you do it for the love, things simplify and your motivation will come back to you more than ever.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Try to control your temper. Right now, it will be easy for someone to push your hot button, but only if you allow them to.

Pay attention to how you feel and when you've reached your limit, call a time out so you can redirect your anger in a positive way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Things move quickly, so it's important for you to avoid being overly distracted.

Don't be on your cell phone getting lost in the scroll.

You'll want to have all your senses heightened so that you see things coming and are ready.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.