Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 14, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 14, 2021.

You never know what the day will bring, and on Sunday with the lucky energy of a Life Path 4, you'll want to be on the lookout for anything that seems out of whack and needs your attention immediately.

The Moon transits Aries this Sunday.

When in Aries accidents can be apt to happen, so try not to rush things that require your time and attention.

From love to chores, you might feel the pressure to do things right now.

But it's advisable to take things slow, even if your mind says to rush.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Remember that life is a series of choices, and nothing happens overnight.

You're making some amazingly good progress, and that's why you see so much growth taking place in your life.

You might be wanting even more, but it's super important that you exercise patience. You want to know how to manage the success you reach, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time to withdraw. You're putting a lot of energy out into the Universe, and it's time to pull back a little bit and reconnect with your heart and soul.

Give yourself permission to do nothing.

Pencil in a peaceful, quiet day without anything to do or anywhere to go.

Let your mind clear before starting your next big project.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're so close. Luck is something that happens when you're following your path and doing what you know you're supposed to do.

Being accountable to yourself and to others is what will help you get to the top, but also to earn the respect of those who encouraged you along the way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, Reverse

Sometimes your intuition is off, not because there's something wrong with you but that you have been making choices that go against your instincts for far too long.

When you find that your inner voice is silent, and your emotions are numb, that's when you need to do the next best thing and silence the inner critic.

Do what makes the most sense. Sometimes that can mean taking no action at all.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, Reversed

You might be ready to pack up and go. But, this time you might want to give someone a little more time to figure their situation out.

You may find that you're impatient, but if you focus on the love you feel for your friend, you'll feel the courage you need to wait one more day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength, Reversed

No one is perfect, even if they try to be. You don't have to be strong for everyone or even for yourself all of the time.

Sometimes you need to allow yourself to be vulnerable and let people help you through a difficult time. You're human, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, Reversed

You don't have to hide from the truth. You see it for a reason.

Your ability to see things clearly is what you need more of in your life.

Step out into your belief and let the day be led by your confidence.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, Reversed

Sometimes you have to be a little more assertive when you feel afraid.

You might not want to get back into the ring again to fight for what you believe in, but that's exactly the time when you need to do something afraid.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Have faith. Your spirit guides are there for you every step along the way.

Even when you least anticipate a miracle, you'll find it appears in the most unlikely situation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Don't give up. You're working hard to reach your goal.

You've been persistent with your efforts, which is something you may not have done in the past.

So, now you're going to see the results you didn't get before.

The difference has nothing to do with luck, but with you and your determination to see things through.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Release the need to have full control.

There will always be things you wish would go better. Life is messy. Things happen.

Even if you could predict each worst-case scenario you would not be able to make everything happen without a glitch.

There are things that keep you where you are for a reason. Be curious to find out what that is.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You don't have to make more changes right now.

Plenty of things have happened on their own without the need to add one more item to your plate.

Manage what you have in front of you now. Finish what you've started, then you will have the freedom to do the rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.