Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs, March 8-14 2021:

Your love horoscope for this week reveals that no matter how often or deeply we have traveled through the hardest parts of our lives, we always forget that eventually, the light will return.

Eventually, the darkness subsides and peace returns, usually when it seems most unlikely.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

This week ahead is quiet, mostly, on the astrological front with several quiet days, a sprinkle of loving Pisces transits, and then the annual Pisces New Moon it’s a time to feel more than thinking.

In the coming days, we may wonder if that tunnel that we’re in will ever end. Usually, in love, we speak of the amazing, the beautiful, the dates, and even the proposals.

But in between all of that wonderfulness are lessons. Moments that challenge even the healthiest of relationships and situations trigger us to heal even more deeply.

There is a quiet that is permeating the fabric of our lives, begging for us to see what is hidden behind the world that gets so loud.

The voices and stories that tell us this is how we should do things, this is who we should be, or even, this is who we should love.

While the quiet may not be comfortable for all it will do its job at helping give us a respite long enough to realize the direction that we want to move in as we edge closer to Aries Season in just a couple of weeks.

These Pisces transits will help us get real about what we feel and encourage us to believe that our dreams really can become reality if we put in the work to make it so.

And as the New Moon dawns we realize that the only thing that was holding us back from our new beginning in love-was ourselves.

Astrology transits affecting your weekly love horoscope:

March 8th-9th

Quiet astrological days with absolutely no transits, feeling able to finally put the pieces together, quiet, processing and planning next steps especially romantically, possible restlessness about moving forward.

March 11th

Sun conjunct Neptune in Pisces, feeling more emotionally connected to your partner, more empathetic, sensitive, and intuitive, a time to deal with uncomfortable emotions.

March 13th

Venus conjunct Neptune in Pisces, relationships feel dreamier and more surreal, a time for being spiritually connected to our partner, craving connection and romance.

New Moon in Pisces, feelings turn intense as we begin a new cycle of unconditional love in our lives and relationships, themes of self-love, forgiveness, and brave new steps forward are all part of this divine chapter.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs, March 8-14 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Anger isn’t a cover for what you’re actually feeling, but you may be overwhelmed this week by all you are emotionally going through.

There is likely going to be a trigger around the Piscean transits midweek that is going to stir up feelings that make you think: did you settled for the love you have versus it being one that your soul chose for you.

No matter how dark it gets, keep moving forward but this time with truth as your compass.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Quiet can be good, and while you’ll definitely be enjoying yours this week, don’t forget to reflect on what your feelings are here to teach you.

Sometimes love and relationships can just feel so good that we stop looking at the reason or purpose of them, but this week you can do both.

It’s about the pleasure of love, but also about the lessons (even those that are beautiful rather than painful) that it can bring as well. Let yourself see that love and that relationship can actually be both.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Figuring out our own feelings is the key to being able to follow them. Often for you, the idea of following your heart can get you confused because there’s always another option or argument for what you feel or who you feel it for.

But this week there are no maybes or even what-ifs. It’s all in the deep. This is where the feelings that you’ve been putting off are waiting for you, rather than fearing they’re going to throw you off track, lean into them and see that maybe they are that ah-ha moment you’ve been searching for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Big feelings can overwhelm you sometimes and this may be one of those weeks especially if it’s in regards to a relationship that has left you with more questions than answers lately.

Even you can lean into your feelings more, especially once you release the fear that love means getting hurt.

No matter how many times you profess that you’re starting over, if even in the back of your mind you’re afraid, then it’s only ever going to end like it always has. This week break free from your cycle of doubt and believe that this time can be different.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is one of those weeks where you can love as big as you want because that’s what everyone else is going to be doing.

Even though you don’t mind attention you often overthink those big acts of love especially with a new partner, but this week is really all about the romantic, intense and even over the top so have fun with this energy.

For you, this is really about just taking a deep breath and letting yourself just enjoy love - without overthinking it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When we feel our truth, we’re able to understand love differently. This week for you is about realizing that as much as ‘they’ might have done in the relationship, it is never just one-sided.

Even the acceptance of behaviors or choosing to not speak up when our needs are not being met is part of that. But this is also the journey of love.

Forgive yourself, forgive those that hurt you, and honor what you feel even if it’s inconvenient.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love isn’t always logical but that doesn’t mean it can't make sense. This week you may have to look through your heart instead of your mind space in order to see the truth of a particular relationship.

And don’t let your mind jump that this means it’s a negative because it’s likely it’s the opposite.

We miss the magic that a partner or even relationship brings if we’re only ever trying to find the logic behind what we feel. This week, stop trying and just be in it: enjoy it, and see what happens when all you do is love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’ll be at home in the dark energy the beginning part of the week but just remember that even you need to come up for air once in a while.

You often aren’t always sure why it seems that you feed off those harder moments in love and maybe it is because they help you grow, but it may also be because you haven’t learned that love can be easy.

Take the time to reflect and think but then open your heart and forget about all those reasons why it won’t work, all those fears and let yourself have that new beginning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Pause, reflect, and act. It sounds like a great plan, but what happens when life has a different one. There will be plenty of time to reflect and find some peace at the beginning of the week which is good because as we near the Pisces New Moon there is a new beginning with your name on it.

You’ve done a lot of work on yourself in the past year regarding what love looks like and means to you-now is the time to start making the choices that align with what you want, instead of continuing with what you don’t.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

At a certain point, you’re just going to have to trust that you’ve done all that you could. This might mean towards a relationship you’ve been endlessly trying to work or even preparing the perfect setting for that new love.

But at some point, there’s nothing more that we can do. So, we’re left to trust. Trust that we’ve done the best we could and once we can find confidence in that then there’s nothing that can truly hold us back.

Love is about to get a whole lot easier and it’s because of the work you’ve put in to make it that way, remember that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There’s beauty in making peace with our past because then it no longer can affect our future. Enjoy the moment that arrives this week when you realize that love really is different now because you’re different.

And while it all needed to happen exactly as it did, the journey from here is completely uncharted. This is a brand, new chapter and it’s so rooted in authenticity that there’s no need to worry that you’re repeating anything about the past.

This is the love you’ve always needed but just didn’t know you wanted.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Everyone is about to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be you all the time. This means that your partner will be more able to understand, relate and even communicate with you because we’re all going to be speaking your love language.

This is a great time for conversations, for truths to be spilled, for you to heal your own wounds by facing the darkness you normally hope to avoid.

With your annular New Moon in the coming days, this could be a very important time for you romantically because when we’ve found the love of our life our lives can’t help but change as we love them.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.