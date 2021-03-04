Your One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of March 8, 2021

Your one card tarot reading is here with a forecast for all zodiac signs during the week of March 8-14, 2021.

From the look of it, the cards tell the tale of some pretty intense times coming up, for almost all of us.

We're headed towards a period of negativity, but it's not the kind of a downer that sticks; it's the kind that comes with impatience and intolerance.

Many of us, it seems, will be feeling short-tempered and, well, nasty.

There will be some arguing coming up, but most of our tribulations will be due to someone else's issue; if that isn't frustrating enough, we're going to be the ones left to right the wrongs of the week. Expect much eye-rolling and shoulder shrugging.

This too shall pass, as they say, but while we're in it, there's also the hint: take care of your health, don't go nuts trying to dare fate. We all need to be responsible for what we eat and how much we allow ourselves to indulge.

Moderation in all things! Get on this boat now, or you'll find yourself drowning in a sea of health mistakes. This week's card reading has a major takeaway: You only have one life; live it as a healthy person.

Here is your zodiac sign's one card tarot reading for the week of March 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Ace of Cups

Prepare to look closely at someone you love, this week, Aries. It may be the time where you suddenly see how good a person is, how good they are to you - and it's as if you're seeing them for the first time.

The love in your life is a good one, and you need to feel gratitude for this blessing, as not everyone is able to attract to them such a loving and caring person.

Open your eyes and see the love that is right before you, it's as if you have your very own Angel, waiting to shower you in love and affection.

The Ace of Cups is a beautiful card that always brings with it messages of love and happiness.

Expect your heart to swell with joy this week, and if there is someone who could use a couple of words of encouragement and inspiration - give it to them. You and your thoughts are well appreciated this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Five of Cups

If only you could get over the idea that the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence - especially considering that it's pretty dang good on your side.

You are spending too much time thinking about what you don't have, and you're not seeing the value of what you do have, right before your very eyes.

Your love life is working, and perhaps, this week, it seems a little boring to you, simply because something gigantic and dramatic hasn't happened.

Keep in mind that you don't always have to have a storybook romance playing out every day of your romantic life.

That's just how it is, Taurus, and though you can be a tried and true hopeless romantic, you need to get in touch with just how good things are right now, be in the moment.

Feel the gratitude, Taurus, as this week is going to be particularly loving and...stable. Stability doesn't have to mean boring!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Two of Pentacles

Why does it always end up being about decision-making, Gemini? Once again, you're at odds with a couple of choices you have at hand. Will it be this...or...that? What perplexes you this week is about money and your social life.

You have a chance to shine - perhaps you are good at cooking, or crafting? Don't be surprised if you are asked to help out at a social gathering, where you need to bring something that 'only you can create!' - You'll be both flattered and pressured, and that's where your big decision will come in: to go, or not to go - that is the question.

Don't deliberate over this too much, it's not that serious, and it should register to you as no big deal - you need to work on that decision-making skill of yours. Make this week the one where you don't let choices confuse you into long bouts of apathy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Queen of Wands

It's almost typical for any Cancer to receive The Queen of Wands in an upright position, and that's because you Cancers are so majestic and practical. In this case, the Queen puts you in exactly the right place at the right time, this week.

Your decision-making is uncanny, and your help is exactly what someone in your life needs. You can see clearly where others cannot, and it is during this week that your insight will be put to the test.

While you sometimes like to come across as the big, scary authority figure, those around you know that you're really just a marshmallow of kindness - but don't let that stop you from acting the role of authority; your smarts are needed this week, and you'll feel uplifted and fulfilled by the amount of love and guidance you'll be able to give.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Five of Swords, reversed

What you're not in the mood for is exactly what you're going to get this week, Leo, and that means disappointment in terms of the home, plans for renovations, or rebuilding.

Everything you're experiencing now is about wanting it all to be over; that's not to say everything in your life is falling apart - no, far from it. But you ARE being held up by the little details, and your need to get it done is being ignored at every corner.

Give yourself a pat on the back for making the effort, and remember - effort is everything, AND it's the thing that's going to get you what you want...it's just not happening this week, so hang tight and try, if possible, to be patient. Things are moving along, just not at the rapid pace you'd wish for, but your efforts will absolutely pay off...in time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Two of Swords, reversed

You will more than likely experience a short temper this week, and it's going to show big time when you find you have no patience with friends and loved ones.

This is the week where you take your work home with you, and that means every annoyance and nit-picky bad thing that occurs in the workplace. You simply cannot separate yourself from things you've heard; gossip, wrongness, something the boss said that has you worried.

The reversed nature of this card and the card itself are all about blunt decisions being made - this hints at the idea that you may have to finally give something up, for good, as it's not helping your life out.

If you snap at someone you love, see if you can make amends, because this isn't the best of you, and you need to bring your light back into the picture.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Three of Swords, reversed

You're going to find yourself very busy this week, but the problem that arises is that there actually isn't enough to go around, and what is meant by this is that you will be busy on a project that should only be worked on by one person - not two or three.

You need to head this up and demand what's needed in order to get things done, as opposed to fussed over. You're working with people who all have the same goal in mind, and that's a good thing, however, you're all bumping into each other and getting in each other's ways.

Somebody has to go, and if this is your project, your baby, your creative endeavor, then it's up to you to open your mouth and tell the others involved that this isn't the time for them and that you'll let them know when their turn is up.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Ten of Swords, reversed

You've just received the ultimate "saved by the bell" card. This ten is about disease and illness - yet, it's reversed, so it's a good thing. In this case, during this particular week, it's about finding out that you're healthier than you thought. In other words, you dodged a bullet, and that should hit you like a warning for future practices.

You've either been gambling with your health and you just narrowly escaped, or you gambled with someone else's life and you both just narrowly missed some dreaded situation.

You can't play with situations like this; health is important, so get your act together, Scorpio. You don't get nine lives and you aren't a cat - you're a vulnerable human being who has to pay attention to the laws of nature: eat well, get rest, exercise, and don't risk your life doing bad things! You know what I'm talking about!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Seven of Pentacles

First, check out Scorpio's card of the week and let that sink in. You're one step before the dreaded warning card, which, in this case, means you're definitely overindulging - in all the worst and wrong ways.

You've decided this week is the one where you throw in the towel and just glut yourself on all the bad foods and rotten habits you can get your hands on. Stop right there.

Yes, it's fun - and you will have fun this week, Sagittarius, but the way you've chosen to enjoy yourself is completely bad for your health.

There's a difference between enjoying a glass of wine, and drinking the entire vineyard - learn discretion and practice moderation. Walk that middle road, Sagittarius, or you'll end up suffering like your old friend, Scorpio.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Four of Swords, reversed

Must be something in the air, but it seems everyone's on edge this week - and in your case, that edge is going to look like you lashing out at everyone you know.

Wow, you just do not have the patience to endure anything this week, and it's going to make you extremely unlikeable...not that you care, because you are also becoming arrogant and obnoxious.

Last week that might have upset you, but this week it's your calling card. The good part is that this bulldozing attitude of yours is actually going to work for you.

You've learned that sometimes you have to make people fear you in order to control them, and controlling people is one of the things you do well. Mostly, it's for a good cause - but this week, you're just fed up and completely intolerant.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Three of Wands, reversed

You're not escaping the mess that is this week, either, my Aquarius friend. In fact, it will be during this week that you will witness much of your work go down the tubes - thanks to some folks who simply do not know what they're doing.

Anticipate anger and a bit of resignation; you really don't want to fight or get into it, and yet - it's calling you to engage, to do the thing you don't want to do: fix it.

Fix it all. It's going to fall on your shoulders to get this particular job done, and whereas the people you've worked with before usually come through with flying colors, that 'reversed' bit lets you know that they're going the wrong way, doing the wrong thing, etc.

You're the only one who'll be able to set the motion right, so prepare to think hard and get dirty.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): King of Cups

And then there's you, Pisces, who escaped the weirdness of this week and lived to tell. It's all going your way. What you want - you get. You're the Kind of Cups, and that means you're going to spend this week in love, in happiness, content to do your work, elated to be with family.

Your love life will be superb and you'll very much like how those who love you treat you. Expect gifts and notes of kindness. Oh yeah - it's your birthday this week, well that explains a lot, Pisces! Whatever your age is, cherish it, and be grateful for this beautiful life.

You're still here, you're still alive - that's saying so much. Allow the magnanimous feelings of the King to permeate your being. Soak up the love and let it heal your every worry. You are in good hands, this week, and all your choices and decisions will work out for you.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.