Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 11, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 11, 2021.

Exalted Venus continues to hide behind the shadow of the Sun in Pisces, but not for too much longer.

Soon she will break free and be able to express herself fully once again.

Her relationship to the greatest light in the sky these last few months is a wonderful lesson for all: love's expression can be hidden behind other things.

But pain points bring attention to what needs revision and closure, which is the overall theme of Pisces season, which ushers out the astrological year, and prepares all zodiac signs for new things when Aries season starts in less than two weeks.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the spiritual side of love, and perhaps the things you feel but can't see.

There may be times when your ego or pride hides the truth of your love or the way that you experience it.

The day is perfect for working on this area of your love life where you see things need to change and you have control to do so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the friendship side of love, and what it is that you'd like to emulate more often in your romantic life.

Loving someone the way you want to may have felt harder lately, and so it's a nice time to try and rebuild aspects of your relationship by doing things that you have in common with your mate, as friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the social status and respect aspect of love, and where you feel that you need more acknowledgment from a partner.

You may pay closer attention to the little acts taken by your significant other and potentially read into them more than usual. Try not to judge but to remain curious. Be sure to inquire without pointing a finger.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to your belief about love, and how you perceive it to mean from a spiritual or religious standpoint.

It's a great time for reflection on how your mindset has evolved over the years and is being practiced now with others whom you care about.

You can grow significantly this month, so don't miss out on this amazing opportunity for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the secrets shared within a romantic partnership, and how vulnerable you're willing to be with another person.

You may not be ready to reopen your heart again. However, realizing this now can start the process of healing that is long overdue.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the commitment aspect of love and who you are within a partnership.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You may find it difficult to see your flaws, even if someone points them out.

This can still be a positive time for personal reflection and to work on your ability to understand another person's love language.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the daily duties and responsibilities that are part of love, and what this means for your life. Life was meant to be shared, and that also includes the un-fun stuff.

This may be a good time to work on establishing some sort of working relationship with your mate where tasks that you both share can be divided equally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the romantic side of love, and how you express it toward another person.

Although it can still be hard to find the time to share your heart or to feel like you are doing so, the practical side of love can be expressed to show your support and care.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the way you view love and learned about it as a child, including what others try to compel you to be.

It's a good time to address heart wounds that still exist from disappointments you may have experienced that fuel your fear of love or that hold you back from happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the communicative aspects of love, and how you prefer to speak about it and express it with others.

It's a good time to share how you would like your partner to open up with you, and to try new ways to connect via chat, text or even over video.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the money and economic aspects of love, and what it is that you hope to have when you spend time or resources in a relationship.

This can bring up challenging emotions, but with sensitivity, some matters can be worked out well this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Pisces and this brings attention to the way you view love and how it makes you feel about yourself.

You may be more open and willing to try and understand your needs and share them transparently with your partner even if you've been afraid to do so in the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.