Love Horoscope For Tuesday, March 9, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 9, 2021.

Knowing who you really are, and holding on to that image, will be super important on Tuesday.

Venus in exaltation has difficulty seeing the negative side to things, and with her so close to the Sun, she encourages us to put on rose-colored glasses and ignore flaws in others.

Because of Neptune's involvement, we are potentially susceptible to believing in a lie - about yourself or one told to you about someone else.

Her harmony with the Aquarius Moon can make quirks seem delightful, but before using these things as a focus for falling in love, hang on to your common sense.

The same cute traits maybe not as much so once Venus moves into Aries next month.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, March 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus continues to work her magic while in Pisces, your solar house of spirituality and unconditional love.

This is a beautiful time to study the art of love in your own life and to try and improve how you care for other people.

In Pisces, Venus may know no bounds, so boundary setting can also be important to practice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Pisces keeps you busy in the area of friendships and the type of people you let into your life.

This is a wonderful time to reflect on the relationship side of love and how you feel about the people you're around energetically.

Pay special attention to how you feel around each person you meet. And, honor how your body feels when a negative vibe takes place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus rules love and beauty, so this is a wonderful time to find what you enjoy doing for work and to hold it in such a high regard that your passion becomes contagious to others.

There are so many ways to show and express your love for people through the little things you do each day.

It's a great practice to be intentional when you're trying to live a life of care and affection for others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Pisces can help you understand your feelings about life and love, especially when you feel challenged about what you believe.

Questioning yourself and what you feel are all normal parts of the human experience.

It's always better to welcome moments like these as they help you to be more empathetic toward others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Pisces can have you thinking about your role as a caretaker. You may feel like pushing away from responsibilities that you feel are difficult to handle.

When you feel like running away from problems in life, try to understand what's making you afraid. Your fears can help you to see areas of your character that can be worked on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in your sector of commitment and love may bring up your desire for partnership and how much you enjoy being in a relationship with another person. You may have unwillingly taken someone you love for granted.

There are days when relationships get into a rut, but sensing it now can help turn the problem around before resentment sinks in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Pisces can have you putting a lot of love into your daily work, and showing people you care through action. You may not realize how sweet little gestures of love can make a big difference in the life of others.

But seeing what people in your life love and respond the most can help you to focus your energy in that direction with greater frequency and intentionality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are romantic while Venus is in the sign of Pisces. You may be drawn toward creative expressions of love especially if you have met a person you like.

You don't need a special holiday or occasion to express your romantic side, be your loving self to show someone that they are special and all that you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Pisces brings lovely energy to your home and family sector, and can give you a greater appreciation for things that are familiar and comfortable to you.

It's a great time to watch romantic films or to get lost in a novel that's rich with flirting and passionate characters.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus invites you to communicate what you love about others openly. At first, you may feel like saying "I love you" unprompted is corny, but people say it to others every day, even casually.

Everyone loves to hear it, in one way or another. If you're not comfortable with those three little words, this is a wonderful time to practice them

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be looking for the perfect give to buy someone this week, and Venus in Pisces encourages you to invest from the heart - many ways are free.

You can do little things that are special, from picking up a favorite meal, baking a cake, or making cookies.

Being the one to do the dishes or helping by listening and letting someone do most of the talking, and saying you're there when they are free.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Pisces invites you to explore your tender side. You may not speak too much about your personal needs or wants, but you should. Don't feel selfish for thinking about what you want or need this week.

There are times when it's good to think of yourself. Every once in a while ponder love and its reciprocity. Aim to find a way to bring its expression into the right balance for your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.