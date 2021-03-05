Love Horoscope For Saturday, March 6, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 6, 2021.

Venus in Pisces is often wide open for love but she can also get into trouble.

Love expressed in its purest forms has to learn lessons that are tough to grasp, but necessary, and Saturday we get a heft dose of reality despite our desire to ignore common sense.

Venus in Pisces will be speaking with quite a few planets on Saturday, and this can bring up a variety of emotions to decipher.

She will get a whimsy invitation to take on a love adventure from Uranus in Taurus, but fortunately for us all Saturn will provide support to keep her feet on the ground.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When Venus in Pisces squares Pluto in Capricorn, you may decide to change things up with your schedule to accommodate your love life more.

Changes are never easy, and when work gets in the way of the romantic stuff you hoped to have time for, you may feel like switching things around without asking for permission from a boss or others.

This can be a great day for using your personal day or taking a half-day at work in order to get some extra snuggle time in with your significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Pisces continues to work with the Sun and this can bring out the sentimental side of you, and you will want to express it to friends.

Try to contain your joy when gushing about your significant other more than usual.

Still - this is a wonderful day for making a sweet post and sharing a happy photo of your love on social and saying how thankful you are for their presence in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Somethings never change, but that doesn't mean that the past has to continue to inhibit your desire for a positive love life.

You may finally come to terms with the fact that things did and have undermined your ability to love freely. But, knowledge is power.

You can work on what you know and make improvements now so that you don't allow yourself to fall into the self-pity trap later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You learn to believe in love from love as Venus in Pisces squares transformative Pluto in Capricorn activating your sector of belief restores your faith.

You may start to feel a bit more optimistic about the romantic side of life, even if you've felt that relationships haven't been fair to you lately.

Even if you're not fully ready to throw your hat back into the ring to see what's out in the dating world, you may be considering it soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources, secrets, and rebirth.

These aren't easy topics to navigate but there can be changes in your love life or relationship status that warrant you updating things that you had in place before.

If you've recently gone through a breakup or divorce, be sure to check who is on your emergency contact list for doctor's offices, and other important things that maybe aren't reflecting the information you want now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're wearing your heart on your sleeve, and it can feel like someone else is not.

You may not like being so openly vulnerable right now without some signs of growth in a relationship.

With Venus communicating with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of personal belief, this internal battle can have you dealing with self-doubt.

Try to remember that things aren't always within your control. Pluto's involvement can mean changes require a bit of patience, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love can feel like a bit of a struggle, at least to get in time with a person you like.

With so many dynamics involved, you are required to exercise and show a bit more patience and persistence.

It's a great day to suggest alternative date ideas to your sweetie if time crunches pose a problem for connecting in intimate ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's a great day to speak romantically forms that you have not used in the past.

Skip the emoji or text messages and do something that shows your love in new ways.

Dedicate a song or write a little Love You poem on a stickie note. Schedule a little date night or picnic beneath the stars.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Chilling at home and hanging out may have been the perfect date for the last few days, but Venus in Pisces speaks to electrifying Uranus making you want to put in a bit more effort in the romance department.

This can be a great day for a hike in nature with your significant other or making your daily to-dos a couple's experience.

Perhaps end the day with dinner ordered in from your favorite take-out restaurant.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Pisces continues to make words and the language of love more meaningful to you. You may feel what's said deeply.

Little sweet nothings can be a soft-spot for you, and you should say so to your mate who may not know that you're feeling more expressive than usual.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes money problems can throw a curveball on an otherwise good day.

You may be showing a little more grace toward others as an unexpected bill puts a damper on plans.

This can be a great time to table talking about harder money topics and waiting for when life settles a bit and emotions aren't heightened by stress related to finances.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

An unexpected, and perhaps unprovoked confession of love can come to you, and you may be caught off guard wondering whether or not this is a good thing.

It's OK to say that you aren't ready to reply if you're own feelings aren't clear. Give yourself the time to process, or even to see, if this is a weak moment or a sincere call to love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.