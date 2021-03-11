Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Pisces season has been filled with such wonder and change.

Pisces rules medicine, and good news may continue to come in this area of our lives after the New Moon.

Beautiful changes are underway, and it all has to do with emotional channeling and spiritual awareness.

Friday is filled with creative energy that you can use to make the day fun and playful or mystical and mysterious.

The Moon continues to darken as we prepare for the New Moon this Saturday. We might not be able to see the Moon right now, but we can feel what's coming.

There are four planets in water signs expressing this emotional energy: the Sun, the Moon, Venus, and Neptune.

Pisces is the sign of unconditional love. So, optimism is here for us to take, too.

If your birthday is March 12:

If March 12 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are a dreamer and you love to explore the hidden side of life. You have a big heart and an even bigger laugh.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American internet personality Meg Turney and actress Liza Minnelli.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of spirituality.

This is a wonderful time to pay attention to your dreams. You might have to keep both feet on the ground, however.

You can easily get overly optimistic and think that a situation is better than it really is.

Don't put all your time and energy into an investment or property, during this time. Next week will be better to see if it's really a profitable thing for you to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships.

This is a wonderful time to spend with a friend doing something inventive together.

If you have a creative project or DIY that you have been dying to do, but not by yourself, call up your bestie to see if they would like to go on this fun adventure with you.

You'll enjoy getting lost in the flow of things. Your imagination will be running high.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career and social status.

This is a great time for you to work on your dream board and to visualize what it is you'd like to see happen in your future.

However, this may not be the best day for making big promises to a boss or an employer.

Even if you have tons of great ideas, put them on paper and let them know you still need time to plan so you don't get ahead of yourself without some sort of strategy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of education.

Look at what types of opportunities are available for you to scholastically.

If you've been wanting to check out your local art galleries, exhibits, recently published works, this is a great time to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources.

You may find it hard to know what is coming in or going out of your relationship financially.

Your significant other or a business partner may have money coming in, but how it will be used can be confusing right now.

Don't assume that what you need will be there for you to use, until you've verified that it's available in the bank account.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of relationships.

This can be a great time to spend with a loved one doing fun things that require the use of your imagination.

However, it's not the best time to make long-term plans that really require a strategy to get done.

Instead, brainstorm and dream together and imagine what the future will be understanding that these ideas will need to take shape with a bit more time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of health.

This is a good time to make sure that you're getting in plenty of water and spending time in nature to stay connected with the universe and alternative realities.

If you love star gazing and have a telescope you've not used recently, try to see the stars tonight and spend time relaxing at home without putting too much pressure on yourself to perform.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of romance.

This is a wonderful time to try and impress someone with a bit of an unplanned escape or adventure.

You can send a sweet text inviting a friend or loved one to dinner or to watch a movie with a happy ending.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home, and the family.

This is a wonderful time for you to walk down memory lane and review your family photos, old letters, birthday cards with your loved ones.

You can take photos of pictures and add them to your Facebook photo album, and tag others who would love to comment or share it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication.

It's a great time to write, draw, dream, and send sweet messages to others, but if you've been thinking about confronting a lover or friend about a truth, avoid doing so.

There's too much energy that could lead to a type of deception, even one that isn't intentional.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money.

This is a great time for reviewing your budget and checking on your spending habits.

However, going to the mall or buying things that you need can lead to a splurge due to a misunderstanding of what you have available to spend. If you must shop, do so cautiously.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of identity. This is a wonderful time to try a new look.

If you're into cosplay or fantasy types of photos, take a cool selfie.

However, be careful about going to get a hair coloring service done that you've never tried before. You might find that you're willing to take risks that you'll regret later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.