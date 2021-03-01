Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, March 1-7, 2021

Your love horoscope for this week brings many changes to your life, and each zodiac sign will see something new taking place.

This first week of March begins as a brand-new month just coming off of the Virgo Full Moon inspiring us to see what is really true-and to give us a chance to process into the new chapters that we are beginning.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

March has a different theme and for many of us so much happened we are still trying to figure out what to do now that we know there is no going back.

But what happens when we know we can’t go back, but we’re unsure how to move ahead?

This is the space that many find themselves in this week which is synchronously timed with an astrological break of four quiet days just before the Piscean New Moon next week that will give all signs a chance to assimilate into the newness of what’s next.

With the Uranus transits early in the week, we are likely to see some unexpected changes and developments in terms of our relationships, but that doesn’t mean everything will be figured out.

As we encounter new beginnings and paths this week, remember that we don’t actually need or are supposed to have everything figured out. Instead, it’s about observing what is not just happening around us, but what feelings they are causing to arise within us.

Accepting the events and feelings that come up are key to being able to know what direction to move into next.

The gift of four quiet days at the end of this week is just that chance to settle into and accept that maybe while things didn’t work out the way we had imagined they would, it doesn’t mean that it’s not exactly what needed to happen or that it won’t be far better.

As we move through this week and into the beginning of next there will be clarity arriving and with it, the confidence of knowing that the direction we begin to move in around the new moon is exactly the one we are meant to.

Because when we’re confident about our next steps-we don’t need anyone else to be.

Key dates and themes affecting your weekly love horoscope for March 1-7, 2021:

March 2nd — Last Day of The Sun in Pisces Square Uranus in Taurus Transit

Confidence, assuredness in taking our next step, feeling authentic in our feelings, knowing our truth.

March 3rd — Venus in Pisces Sextile Uranus in Taurus

Craving excitement and newness in love, sudden changes in love life, unexpected financial or love windfall, manifesting more quickly in love.

Mars Enters Gemini

Excited to explore new options and relationships, possibilities are enticing, and we feel the need to take action especially in terms of our love lives.

March 4th — Mercury in Pisces Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius

Expect good news or proposals around this time, a great time for conversations about the future, feeling open-minded and optimistic about the future.

March 5th — Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius

Reflect on your plans and the intentions you set on the Full Moon, celebrate what worked, restructure and try again at what didn’t, practice gratitude for it all.

March 6th — Day One of Four Quiet Astrological Days with No Planetary Action

Time to process what we have experienced, reflecting on future plans, connecting with our hearts, feeling like there is nothing holding us back from stepping into our future.

March 7th — Asteroid Pallas Enters Pisces

Intuition is heightened, skilled at delivering offers and options, healing, and effort all centered from our heart.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs, March -7 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Feeling out of sorts this week is common as you adjust to the changes that have begun to roll out in your life.

As someone that can be their own worst enemy, you trying so hard to do things differently, especially in terms of your love life is absolutely necessary, but it won’t be easy.

Have patience with yourself and recognize that growth and chance happen even in moments of quiet and inaction.

This week is best to not push yourself to do something you don’t feel ready or aligned with, just pause this week and trust the process.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This will be one of those weeks that you may feel like you have no control over. Usually, when we have unexpected changes in our lives, they hit the areas that we least hoped they would.

This is all part of a shake-up that will be happening for you this year to make it impossible to stay where you’ve already outgrown.

If you accept the uncomfortableness ahead then you can be more prepared to make good use of the opportunities that are coming.

This means changing that storyline line from “Why is this happening to me?” to “How is this happening for me?”, teaching you just the slightest shift can make the biggest difference.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This will be one of those moments where you feel ready to actually take that next step forward. Often you think of yourself in circles able to see all sides of a situation or decision, which also means you usually aren’t able to fully commit.

This week is different though as it marks a new chapter in your life and the readiness you feel to actually make those smaller decisions that become part of the framework for bigger changes.

The only obstacle this week is the illusion that a better time exists than right now to take that step forward and to claim that new life you’ve been quietly building.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Even though you’re not normally inclined to lose your temper, this is a week that those around you may finally see a different side of you. Be gentle with yourself during this time.

And while we are always in control of what we feel and why it doesn’t mean that your situation hasn’t contributed to it.

For you, there is this theme of ‘feeling heard’ especially in relationships and by your partner. It’s not always bad to let off a little steam, just make sure that you’re saying what really needs to be said.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As a new month begins it feels like the theme is baby steps. You’ve been focusing a lot on yourself in the past few months not to specifically attract a different relationship but because you had gotten so sick of doing the same old thing and getting just that back in return.

Now you begin to realize why how we think of and love ourselves determines what type of partners and relationships we attract. While you can go into new situations pretty fast, there is a difference now in how you approach potential new relationships. This is the month you get to see just how far you’ve come.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As we begin this first week of a new month, you’re going to be in clean-up mode. You’re seeing things in a brand-new light and while beneficial, it’s not easy to see people as they truly are and not as we had hoped or dreamed they would be.

As someone that can be overly nitpicky, once in love it tends to sway the opposite where you miss the big red flags that others can see a mile away. But the thing that you’ve learned, even if you wished you hadn’t, is that you can’t ignore them.

They are either dealt with now or later, but they never actually go away. Face the truth in your relationships head-on as this month starts and you’ll be grateful by the end of it that you did.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

One of the biggest lessons in love that you seem to have to learn is that the relationship you want isn’t often the one you truly need. This brings up all sorts of feelings and challenges because as someone that likes everything neatly organized, including your love life, it goes against the norm for you.

But what this really is about is if you truly know yourself or believe the words others use to tell you who you are. Use this week to reflect on what is your truth.

Reflecting on what you really need from a romantic partner and what kind of relationship you truly want are great places to start because until you get clear on what you truly need-you'll only even be living someone else's love story.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your default setting can be pretty dark, not just because you’re more comfortable with the nitty-gritty than most but there is a level of self-protection there for you. If you always believe the worst in people and in love, then you won’t actually be disappointed when it happens.

The only problem is this is no way to love. Hope can be something that feels awkward for you to step into, but this is the week for it.

There seems to be something in the air that’s encouraging you to believe that this time things can be different, that maybe all love isn’t destined to end and that just maybe it could be better than we could imagine.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see love from a different light just because you’re scared of things going right.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saying that you’re on the precipice of change is an understatement. There’s an energy that you have been feeling since the start of the year that feels like you’re riding a wave.

So far, you’ve been pretty much going with the flow, even if it feels like things are happening faster than you had imagined they would. But this week is the start of an uptick in a pace that your new chapter is being created.

There likely will be an inclination to pause or try to direct things even more so, but just remember that by slowing things down you actually could be delaying your blessings and happiness.

Abundance doesn’t always come on our schedule, so this week make room for surrender and trust in the pace of everything in life-especially in love and relationships.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You actually can be anyone that you chose to be. You don’t have to be defined by what you previously have done or the stories that you told yourself about what was possible.

This week trust that feeling that maybe you didn’t actually screw up the best thing that has ever happened to you and that instead, you’ve yet to encounter it.

Every day is actually a chance to be a new you, and to look at love in an entirely new way as well. For you, though it’s not that you choose the wrong partners but that you second guess once you choose the right.

Reflect on how you’ve actually been the problem in your past relationships, but more importantly, how you cannot do that this time around because a second chance is only good if you’re actually going to take it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

We don’t often think that too much freedom can be a bad thing but sometimes what you crave isn’t necessarily what you really want to create.

Things can often look different once we are in them so being able to unapologetically change our minds when that happens is key to actually manifesting the life that we desire.

You know that you need space and time to yourself so that you can recharge and plan your next move, but it’s also okay to need someone to be there for you during those times too.

True freedom is being able to reevaluate our life and where we are at so that we are constantly being present for what it is we need at this moment.

This week will be one of those weeks where you get clearer on what you need from your partner and love in general which will open the door to an entirely new form of freedom.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There is a lot happening, especially under the surface this week. It’s likely that you’re feeling completely on the brink of a brand-new chapter in love knowing it’s just a matter of time until your old life is unrecognizable.

There is a sense of peace as you begin this week knowing that everything that you’re encountering and feeling is all part of a bigger plan. The two things to be mindful of this week are not to let impatience have you rushing things or allow fear to push you away.

You are usually most comfortable when you are in constant motion, even if it’s just in your dreams, this week try your best to stay present and trust the process however it unfolds.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.