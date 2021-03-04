Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

We have two weeks left to Pisces season, and the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius will take place on Friday making it clear that a particular area of life needs attention.

If it's hard to focus or get moving, the Quarter Moon gets support from Saturn in Aquarius which encourages us to structure our desire for adventure.

With things starting to open up for travel, this may also be a reminder to exercise caution and keep your guards up.

Jupiter is also communicating with the Moon so feelings will be easier to connect with, and if you're an intuitive Pisces, this is a good thing.

It's a great day to write, read, and study whatever it is that captures your interest for the weekend.

It's all a wonderful time to think, plan, and prepare for the upcoming astrological new year which begins on March 21st.

If you were born on March 5:

If March 5 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You need downtime more often than most due to your higher-than-average sensitivity levels.

You are good at describing emotions because of your empathetic and caring nature.

You sense what is happening around you, and need to learn to detach from stress and negativity by a young age.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American actress Eva Mendes, televangelist Joel Olsteen, and sports commentator Michael Irvin.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, March 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of adventure.

Your desire to get on a new path can feel too tough to ignore.

This is a great time to really plan out upcoming travel or to make arrangements if you're going back to school.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of shared resources.

Your desire to be in a symbiotic relationship with another person can come into being.

This is a wonderful time for reciprocating and being there for someone who is showing that they are always there for you, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of commitment.

This is a wonderful time to look for your partner in life or business.

If you have a company or are looking to meet someone special, put up a dating profile or list a job on a community career board where you can get leads.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of work and health.

You may feel a strong desire to finally take control of a situation that has brought you more stress than necessary.

This is a great time to get concrete with goals and to write them down and put them in a place where you can see them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of creativity.

This is a wonderful time to start a new art project or to plan a visit to a local art gallery, or go to a craft store and check out what's new so you can make something fun this weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of authority figures.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You may come to terms with the fact that there are some people you cannot avoid, even if you don't like working with them.

You may find it easier to just adopt a detachment mentality and let the situation ride out on its own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of local travel.

It's a great day to take a trip to a location that you've been meaning to go to but haven't.

If you've been staying indoors more than usual due to the pandemic, break the routine and go for a drive.

Pick up take out and start reacquainting yourself with your community's happenings again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of personal property.

Maybe you've got a ton of books that are just taking up space and you thought you'd love to have a home library but now you want more space.

This is a great time to start donating or selling older, outdated textbooks, dusty Bibles or religious relics, and things that you feel are no longer needed at home because you can search for the same information online.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of identity.

There are always things you see that you may not like about yourself, but what about paying attention to the things that you love.

This is a wonderful time to celebrate your greatest strengths and personality assets and to stop ignoring or undervaluing them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of confusion.

There are things that you know aren't sitting right with you.

You've not been able to put your finger on what they are, but you can sense them inherently.

This is a great time to do your investigating and get to the heart of a matter that you feel is undermining your happiness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of networking.

This is the time to break out of your comfort zone.

You don't have to work or exist in isolation, even if you do enjoy remote work or social distancing to a degree.

Start to branch out more and meet people either online or through social groups on Facebook.

Break into a new crowd to grow your friendship circle.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of career.

This is a wonderful time to start thinking about how to add a new skill to your already stellar list of traits and work qualities.

Maybe take a new course online or sign up for a training that gets offered at your job.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.