Love Horoscope For Friday, March 5, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 5, 2021.

We have love as our primary purpose on Friday as Venus joins forces with the Sun in the sign of Pisces.

While we express our love, there can be feelings that our actions aren't well-received.

Even the most well-intended relationships can feel the burn as Venus comes this close to the Sun's energy.

Regardless, love is often something to do even when you don't feel anything is happening.

When Venus begins to separate from the Sun during her transit through Pisces her trail of action will reveal all that effort was worthwhile.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, March 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may be feeling numb about a particular person or situation.

You might not be able to truly feel what you're feeling, and this can make it hard to decide what you want right now.

Take it easy on yourself during the next week as you may start to regain clarity over time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of friendship.

Sometimes you don't see the depth of a friendship until it's too late.

You may not really understand how close you are to a person until they relocate or have to be away from you for a period of time.

When you see what you have, don't be shy. Let your love for your friend be expressed openly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of social status. You are in someone's shadow right now.

You may be the person working behind the scenes, even while your partner seems to get most of the credit.

You may be a bit jealous at times, but the truth is that they see you, even if the world doesn't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of spirituality.

There are times when you pray and ask the universe for something but you do not get it.

You may think that your prayers are going unanswered, but waiting is not a bad thing.

Good things happen when you don't get what you want right away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of sensuality.

You may feel like you're energy isn't as strong as it has been due to feeling tired from work or just disconnected from your partner lately due to a variety of reasons.

This will pass, but try to reconnect by doing things you enjoy together. Work on recreating your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of partnerships.

Finding the middle ground between you and your partner may be difficult right now.

You may sense that there is a connection but what it is can be tough to define.

This is a time for patience and not to be discouraged.

Try to focus on the positives that you share and let time reveal the rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of daily duties.

The line of who does what may be blurred, and you may feel like you're doing more than your share of responsibilities lately.

The absence of a partner or a significant other who is not carrying their weight can feel substantial to you now.

This is a good time to have a conversation to talk about what you need and be specific.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of romance. Finding time to be together is something to strive for.

You may need to go the extra mile in order to bring the type of play you want into your relationship and come prepared with a backup plan in the event that your schedule changes and things don't work out smoothly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of home.

There can be bumping of heads as people in your life trying to figure out who is going to be the alpha in the family.

You may be assuming more responsibility but now without resistance from the people in your life that aren't used to you playing this role.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of communication.

Things aren't always necessary to say, even if you think that they have to be spoken. You may be saying things thinking that you've gotten your point across, but didn't.

Try not to take it personally if someone has tuned you out over the next few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of money.

An unpaid bill that was missed could become a source of tension in your relationship.

Try not to point fingers or play the blame game. Money fights are not fun, but use them as a lesson on how to make a new system for your joint accounting.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus works closely with the Sun bringing attention to your solar house of identity.

You might be allowing a problem to overshadow who you are as a person.

You may feel less seen by the people in your life.

However, this can be a great time for reflection and personal evaluation, or self-improvement.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.