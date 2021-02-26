Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 27, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

If you get a desire to do some early spring cleaning you can blame it on the Moon this weekend.

The Full Moon starts to grow on Friday and it perfects on Saturday morning around 3:15 a.m. EST.

Everyone thinks of Virgo as meticulous, detail-oriented, and task-minded.

But, this Full Moon is focused on health and other things. In a sense, it's saying 'in with the old and out with the new'.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 27 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You have a strong personality and charismatic energy that makes you attractive and easy to love.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American actress Elizabeth Taylor, writer John Steinbeck, and political activist Ralph Nader.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of health and small pets, including your daily routine.

This can be a wonderfully cleansing time to clear out any old things that need to be discarded and replace them with something new.

Pick up a new treat for your pet or go through your vitamin cabinet and toss out things past their expiration date.

You can change up a routine that's no longer working for you and start a new one, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of creativity.

If you've been feeling stuck and ideas have felt stale, there can be a break from the block and you may start to feel like your old self once again.

Virgo energy loves nature, so, this is a good time to embrace the moment and do something that your brain is not used to doing.

Read a new type of genre, go see a movie or take a walk in nature.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of home, and the family.

This is a wonderful time to clear out the negative energy and make some improvements in personal spaces that are shared by you and others.

You can do a sage smudge around the home. Light some incense or a white candle.

Do some meditation and visualization to envision the type of home-life you want to have, then say that you receive it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of communication.

You may have an opportunity to get something that you need to talk about off of your chest.

You may find that you are able to express yourself with a precision that emotions would not allow before.

But, this is a good thing because now you can be heard and understood by a person in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of money and personal property.

This is a great time for you to clear away clutter and finally make a drop-off at the local donation center.

You can schedule for a cleaning person to come to the house and give things a do-over if you haven't had the chance in a while, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of identity.

You relish the idea of hitting the reset button and starting a new chapter in your life.

Emotionally, you're ready to explore new terrain, so this is a great time to do it.

You can set a new health-related goal or a professional one.

It's a good time to release obstacles that stand in your way ad are holding you back emotionally.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies.

This can be a strange but exhilarating time of personal and professional cleansing as you remove toxic people in your life, and discover what and who they are.

There may have been a lot of underhanded activity, but you may finally have had it and put a stop to it this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of friendships.

You may have a friend who stayed with you for some reason, and now it's time for them to head home.

There are some friends that come into your life for a season, and once your mutual benefit is done you may be sad to say goodbye but so happy for the time you shared together.

Make this a big day special. Bake a cake and celebrate the memories you had with each other.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of career and social status.

You might be in a strong position to move on to a new job or to make a lateral move within the company due to your hard work and efforts.

You may find that you hear about this opportunity soon, and this allows you to let go of a position that you satisfied with and were content with but really could not grow from any longer.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy.

Some beliefs just don't fit this new you, and you're ready to let these beliefs go.

Even if you don't know how or where to start, a teacher may manifest in your life to allow you a chance to learn from them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of shared resources. Not all things shared with you are meant to be received.

You might get an offer that you 'cannot refuse' but you should.

You may be on a certain path to self-sufficiency, and the hooks of a gift could show themselves in a way that gives you a sense that free doesn't mean the gift comes without strings.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Full Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of partnerships.

You may have a change in business development and this can bring you a new series of clients or partners once the old one leaves your life.

Don't be afraid of the goodbye you receive or the ending of a contract. It's just the opening of a new door that will bring you people whom you really enjoy working with.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.