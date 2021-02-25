Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 26, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 26, 2021.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurture, and this foreshadows things to come this weekend.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, but soon it will enter the sixth solar house in astrology - Virgo - where the Full Moon will perfect and take place.

The signs point to self-care this weekend, so if you have a lot on your plate, you may feel the desire to pivot, cancel or do less even if you scheduled yourself to do more.

There are lots of ways to use this energy best, but be sure to set an intention, get chores done, and then relax and restore yourself.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, February 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Sometimes temptation rears its ugly head to try and get you to give up the traction you worked so hard to earn.

You may think that you don't deserve what you have coming your way, and you can easily be pulled back into the trap called your past, but don't.

You're here now at a crossroads, and there are two paths you can choose. One says to go up, the other will take you back around. Choose what the new you wants, not the old.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

There are many reasons to climb to the top of your profession, although sometimes you may wonder if it's even worth the effort.

The signs are there that things aren't the same anymore, and maybe you're caught up with doubt. But, it's your uniqueness that can pull you through and to the top.

Don't give up what you love if you feel it's worth the journey.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups, Reversed

The eyes of love can dismiss what's real, especially when the flag waiving is the color. You may be accepting things that you wouldn't because of your love for someone, but at what expense?

You don't want to set the standard of love so low in your life that you end up being walked all over?

So, rather than dismissing things that bother you, test your relationship. Speak up and see if it's really a red flag or problem that can be worked through.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles

Everyone wants to feel safe when it comes to finances, but you can go a bit overboard and become too frugal for the wrong reasons. A little bit of indulgence won't hurt you right now.

If you really want an item and it's just a few dollars more, maybe splurge. The happiness is worth it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

When you set your mind to something things happen. You are seeing the unfolding of great things. You may not see the fullness of your success right now.

But that does not mean it's not coming. You are in the middle of the grind, but soon when you find yourself at the top of this hill, you'll not only see all that you've accomplished but you'll also be mentally prepared for your next big journey.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

This betrayal has been so harsh and sudden. Publicly you feel humiliated. You didn't think that anyone could be so cruel. The wind has been taken out of your sails.

You don't even want to try anymore. But, before you shut down all of your social media, cancel your phone, and change addresses remember that you are your own person and no one has the power to erase all that you are. These feels are real, and they are difficult, but they never unpolish your shine.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles, Reversed

The old adage, nothing comes for free may be the reason why you feel icky when a friend offers something to be 'nice'.

When someone goes overboard, you know that there may be a reason behind it. Especially if the relationship is new.

What they want may be more than just being friends, and it's something you should explore if your gut is telling you so.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords, Reversed

Wipe the dirt off of your shoes because it's time to clear away the negative energy and move on to greener pastures.

You needed to dig into this problem for a reason, but now that it's resolved it's time to wipe that slate clean and move forward.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

You've been using money as a type of balm to hide the pain and to stop feeling like you are doing OK when you don't think that you are.

Retail therapy has left you feeling empty inside and perhaps has even caused some guilt.

Return what you can, and then make a vow to find new ways to cope with stress that fit in with your budget.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Be legacy-minded. When you do things that can be passed on to others, you are not only investing your time in your own future but in the future of generations to come.

Your actions carry long-standing meaning, and you want to make the time you spend worth it in more ways than one.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

You need this time to yourself. You have been going through a lot lately, and without any quiet space in your life to reflect on your thoughts and feelings, you won't be able to know what you truly want in life.

Don't feel guilty for pulling back from the world especially since this is for a good reason.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

It feels so good to get that first check when you start a new job.

It felt like you would never ever find a job again, but here you are earning like you wanted to and starting your path back to self-suffiency. Congrats!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.