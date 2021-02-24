Love Horoscope For Thursday, February 25, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 25, 2021.

Pisces season continues to grow as the Sun is in the twelfth solar house, now joined by Venus, the planet of love.

Venus enters Pisces, and now love takes a deep dive from the mind and into the heart.

Where Venus in Aquarius focused on expressing love from a global perspective, and all-inclusive, Venus in Pisces is sentimental, tightly woven, intimate, and close.

Not that Venus is out of the woods just yet with Mars in Taurus until March 3rd, who has been adversely communicating with her for the last few weeks.

However, things are improving, and as Venus gets to be herself more and more while in the sign of Pisces, we all get a boost of love that's unconditionally expressed, even if it's under difficult circumstances.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of spirituality and unconditional love. Your softer side comes out more now.

You may find yourself interested in the unconditional aspect of love, and even open to giving it (to the right person).

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships.

This is a beautiful time for you to share your care and concern with others, especially people you know will be in your life for the long haul.

If you love giving gifts, this is a great time to indulge in something sweet for your bestie.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of social status.

You have a big heart so right now you'll need to be aware that someone may not be as into you as you think.

They are trying to get close to you because of what they perceive you have to offer.

You may be trying to help their situation, thinking that you're doing things for love, but the truth is that you're going to hurt if you don't realize the truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources.

You have a sweet disposition and often wear your heart on your sleeve.

There's someone who sees this trait in you and they want to do something nice in return.

You could be invited to dinner or have an offer you can't refuse that's helpful and as kind, as you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources. Let your home chef out this month.

This is a great time to bake and to do things that are from the heart.

Make your family cookie recipe and wrap up a few to gift to your neighbors. They will love being treated to your culinary skills.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of commitment. This is a beautiful time to fall in love.

You may be hit by Cupid's arrow without even trying.

You could meet someone suddenly online or an old friend from the past can come back into your life and suddenly, sparks!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of health, and stress can be on your mind, especially if you see someone you love dealing with it more than usual.

You have a wonderful ability to encourage people to do things that are right for them.

Being a good listener can take a lot from you. Remember to practice self-care when you feel you need it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of romance.

Feed into your sweet and tender side this month by surrounding yourself with things that you love.

From soft music playing in the background while you work to wearing your favorite scent, even when you're at home.

The mood can be set for love all of the time, you don't need an excuse for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of home, and the family.

This is a wonderful season to be close to the people you love the most. Make plans to enjoy your loved ones, especially those to whom you are related to.

It doesn't take much. You can send a card on birthdays or make a phone call to congratulate others when there's something to celebrate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of communication.

Everyone loves a romantic poem, and perhaps you have a few inside of you that you want to write down and share with a loved one. Watch romantic films.

Download some of your favorite music to share. Buy a scented candle that you love to smell for when you come home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of money and personal property.

Make your home feel cozy and inviting for when you have a date come over or are video chatting to someone new.

Purchase a ring light or buy a cool backdrop to use.

Test out some of the fun and playful backgrounds so that you feel good about chatting this way, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus enters the sign of Pisces, your sector of identity.

This is a great time for you to do something that makes you feel good inside and out.

Give yourself a new look by coloring your hair or changing your clothing and makeup palette.

Do some personal development that gives you a boost of confidence.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.