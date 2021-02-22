Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 23, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 23, 2021.

The Sun continues its transit in the zodiac sign of Pisces. Venus remains in Aquarius until February 25.

Venus and the Sun in Pisces continue to pair up nicely bringing harmony to your love horoscope on Tuesday; however, the connection is weaker than it has been over the last few days, so we are still not out of the woods yet where Mars and Venus are concerned.

Mars and Venus are also starting to break down tensions, and this opens the door for change that's positive.

Mars in Taurus harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of transformation in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

This takes ambition to the next level, which can bring a different tension to love.

We are eager for change and motivated to make things happen even if it's costly on a personal level.

It's time to remain practical and pragmatic when possible, but also be sensitive and empathetic at all times.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of friendships, perhaps to show you what is genuine and what is not. You desire truthfulness and integrity in relationships. If a friend isn't being honest with others, you may start to question how much they are being with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on the sector of your social reputation so that you start take situations more seriously. It's a good time to be mindful of the company and situations you keep, even if it's in the name of love. The way your partner reflects on you can be an area of sensitivity. You may find you are less tolerant of poor behavior or choices, especially when done in public.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of education, and it may be time to look at the big picture, especially if you're planning to go back to school. If you're thinking about going to college, talk it over with your partner. It may require a team effort for you to get the degree you want. You may talk about moving in together to save money and make things more affordable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of secrets, and some may come to the surface. Some of these things you may have already sensed in your heart, and won't surprise you; however, it can still hurt to think that the person you loved didn't think that you could handle the truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of partnerships, and you may meet someone or feel like it's time to cut a relationship off to work on yourself. Sometimes you outgrow a relationship and space is needed. This may not be forever, but long enough to see what you want or to value the relationship more.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of health, and you may decide to take this area of your life more seriously. If you're with someone who seems to not show support for your desire to live healthier, this could feel harder for you to handle. You may want to talk about it with a friend and learn how to detach for your own mental health.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of romance, and you may long for connection and partnership than you have been. Especially during this time of the pandemic, when it's harder to date and socialize with friends, you may see the value of connectivity, and mentally make a note to do more things that bring your relationships closer together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of home, and you may wish to spend more time at your own house or around people you know well. Doing things with others can bring your life into greater focus. You can start to feel more purpose and gain clarity on how you'd like to spend your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of communication, and this could lead to a vast amount of messages being exchanged with a partner you met online. You may find yourself getting lost in text messages and the information you're sharing with one another. This is a good time for you to suggest moving your time together to video so you can grow the relationship in a more authentic way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of money, and how you spend it can become a priority- especially if finances feel out of control. This is a great time to put things into a chart or to make a plan on how much you'll save, use toward debt, or for fun money.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of identity, and you may decide that it's time to change something you dislike about your appearance. You might cut your hair or decide to go for a new style. If you've been holding off on getting your nails done or getting a pedicure, schedule one this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Aquarius will intensify her focus on your sector of hidden enemies, and someone who is not really your friend could out themselves. It can be sad to discover that you trusted a person that you should not have, but be thankful for the truth since it will help you to know where you stand and to not put your time in a relationship that's not worth your effort.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.