Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 17, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 17, 2021.

We have a lot on our plate with so many changes.

We are at that middle ground where an ending and a first are about to take place.

We turn our attention to numerology to get guidance on how to manage our time the best.

Wednesday comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurture.

Our number of the day reminds us that during times of change, it's so important to take care of ourselves.

The Sun will complete its solar transit through the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Pisces season will begin on Thursday bringing in completely different energy.

The Moon will remain steadfast in the zodiac sign of Taurus which allows us to keep things focused, but Wednesday will be astrologically intense.

To understand what this means for you, personally, your tarot card can provide insight for the day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love can be so beautiful and sweet when you find someone who understands where you're coming from and wants to support you along the journey.

From friends to a special love in your life, the energy is there for you to discover the beauty and harmony that love can bring into your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgment, Reversed

There are two ways to make decisions: with your emotions or following your head.

You're standing at this crossroad of life now, perhaps wondering what path to take.

You may think that one looks better than the other, but what if it's not.

There are so many life changes that hinge on either decision, and it's not an easy one to make.

The best thing to do is to follow your heart and to trust your instincts they will help you know what's best for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Review your efforts. It's good to spend a day just enjoying what you have built up for yourself.

Even the smallest accomplishments deserve to be celebrated.

Don't be in such a hurry to rush on to the next big project or to find something new to fill your time.

Step back and see all the things you've done that make your life beautiful. Take a selfie. Post a vlog. Share how proud you are of yourself. Memorialize the moment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Don't give all your power away. Instead, conserve it and use it for thinking.

Quietly spend time in your thoughts. Listen to the sounds of your own spirit when life is quiet and peaceful.

When you spend a little time by yourself, your mind starts to wander and things begin to surface that you need to pay attention to.

Use this time of reflection to plan ou the rest of your week.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, Reversed

It's time to relax and let your stress fall by the wayside.

You've been carrying a heavy load, but now that this time of difficulty is behind you, you can let out a sign of relief and relax a little bit.

Start to mentally prepare for the next chapter of your life by closing the door on this one.

It's finally over freeing you to move on without restrictions.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Money makes the world go 'round, and you also long for financial security - not just for yourself but to help the people you love.

Focus on planning different ways to make this happen in your life, professionally and personally. The energy and time you invest persistently will lead to success.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It's good to be happy, even if you struggle to feel joy in your life right now.

You may find that the more you try to set things in the right direction, the better your overall day becomes.

Don't set your standards low and anticipate that bad things.

Practice the law of attraction using your mind. You will see things go well for you even when you, even when they could have gone wrong.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, Reversed

Self-care is so important. You need me-time. It helps your body and your mind to refuel.

It gives you a sense of confidence, purpose, and meaning.

Plan a bath. Go for a lovely walk. Curl up with a book. Feed your soul with things you love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It's OK to be stubborn at times. You may find that you've met with sudden obstacles.

You could be on a diet and your partner keeps bringing home your favorite foods.

You may be ready to let go of a bad habit, but there's temptation everywhere.

This is a time to put your foot down to resist what seems to be stronger than your resolve. You can do it!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, Reversed

You can sense that things are about to take place, but knowing exactly what it is may not be easy to discover.

When the time is right for you to start this new journey, things will manifest in front of you.

What you need to focus on now is being the best you that you can be under your current circumstances.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

This is such a spiritual time for you, that you can be so connected with things related to the other world that you lose sight of the one you're in now.

Try to keep both feet on the ground as you expand your mind's awareness.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, Reversed

There are so many important things to do each day.

You may need to make a little list so that you can know what to prioritize and when.

Don't go by memory. It will be better for you to have a plan for what you want to do and a deadline to work from.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.