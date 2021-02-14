Love Horoscope For Monday, February 15, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, February 15, 2021.

The past can be an obstacle to love's success, but on Monday there's an opportunity to address this during your love horoscope.

Chiron, the Wounded Healer is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and this small planet points to the area of the soul where hurts can turn into strengths when healed.

What conflicts your heart and creates an obstacle to love can be felt strongly on Monday as the Moon in Aries meets with Chiron and activates awareness.

The Moon in Aries is impatient at times. It's also me-centric when expressed at its worst.

When the forcefulness (and sometimes negativeness) of an Aries Moon joins with Chiron we feel deeply what needs work in our lives.

Monday is a time to take a step back and look at your role in relationships and what you have from the past that could be improved on.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of identity. This can be a very painful but enlightening time for you.

You may see your challenges related to love and relationships in a new life.

This can be a wonderful time of healing and growth, but remember that solutions don't happen overnight. Events on this day can springboard into significant change that unfolds throughout the rest of the year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may have been in denial about a toxic friendship or relationship matter, but awareness of self can bring things to come to light while the Moon is in your sign.

Pay close attention to things that seem to have repeated in your other relationships in the past and seem to be manifesting now.

The universe is helping you to connect the dots so that you can explore what this means for you and the choices you make.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of friendships.

You may have chosen people based upon fear or loneliness. You may have been placing all your time and energy into other people just to be left empty-handed.

This is a good time for you to learn how to get comfortable by yourself and to grow your life so that it flourishes independently of what someone else does.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of social status.

Self-esteem issues may start manifesting in your life so that you can work on them without fear.

Try to be gentle with yourself during this time. There's no reason to self-blame. It's best for you to embrace the process and see that this is a beautiful chapter rooted in self-love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of learning.

The problem with trying to learn when you have not yet healed is that you are seeing things from a skewed lens.

This is why it's important for you to work with a trusted friend or someone who has the ability to navigate your healing and growth in this area of your life that you struggle with the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of shared resources.

You may have considered someone to be there for you, and then when they did not follow through, it can make you feel disappointed.

Unfaithful friends or distant loves can cause you to lose trust and faith in humanity. Life is a series of ups and downs right now, and relationships can be messy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of commitments.

Sometimes love disappoints and when you have loved and lost it really doesn't feel good to think that you have to start all over again with someone else.

Even if you have already moved on from a relationship that left you feeling broken inside, there are moments when you may still reflect on what happened.

This week focus on what you have learned and give yourself time to process your feelings so that your happiness is centered on your self.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of work. Sometimes a good cleaning can help take your mind off of things that are painful for you.

You can clean your house or you can clean your soul of the suffering that you feel inside.

Try not to nurse any negativity but instead bring these matters so that you can finally purge yourself of whatever it is that holds you back from experiencing deeper love now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of romance.

If you are trying to be sentimental towards someone but the feeling seems to be non-reciprocated it may not be that they don't love you but that you don't see the world from the same point of you.

It may be time for you to embrace a diversity of opinions, even if that means your love life won't look exactly the way that you had hoped.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of family.

Family can be difficult at times and the reason is that everyone is so close and there's no one to necessarily impress or put up a front.

You do not have to stay stuck where you feel like you don't need to be.

Even though your loyalty may tell you otherwise, sometimes you simply have to love people from a distance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of communication.

Words can come across in a harsh way when they are spoken carelessly without consideration of your feelings.

If someone says something to you that is hurtful remember that there are times when you do the same.

Try to approach the problem from a standpoint of forgiveness, even if it means that a dealbreaker has been crossed and you cannot go back to where you once were.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Chiron in Aries conjuncts the Moon in Aries, bringing up matters related to your solar house of money. People don't always pay someone back when they've borrowed money.

And if you are in a pinch and you need to get back what it is that you gave, it may be frustrating to you that your words are falling on deaf ears.

It may be important for you to turn towards other resources for now, instead of participating in a frustrating cycle of disappointment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.