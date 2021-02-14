Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 15, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

It's a great energetic day at the start of the week.

The Sun will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The Moon will start the day in the zodiac sign of Aries after an emotional weekend while in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

The Moon spends the day in action-oriented Aries, but not all is ready to rock and roll, at least not without a game plan.

The Aries Moon will square stern Saturn in Aquarius keeping things in check, it's a good idea to recheck your schedule before scheduling things last minute.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 15 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You love to try new things. You are always ready for an adventure.

You learn by doing things yourself. Sometimes you can be unpredictable.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American actor and comedian Chris Farley, and American women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Aries, and this can bring out the warrior in you. Evaluate your role in a difficult situation, especially if you feel under attack.

It's never too late to review things or to admit when things aren't right and you want to make it better.

Take ownership of your part in the process, and ask for suggestions on how to work on the issue.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Aries will bring a sharp eye to the worst of situations that you need to handle.

The energy is there for you if you need it to do something difficult. You are emotionally charged and it's not going to be hard for you to put an idea out there and make an opportunity happen - even when it doesn't present itself naturally.

Team projects and things that require more than one person involved can play a role.

Review who is most helpful and take note. Certain individuals may be more accessible to help at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be in for a surprise when you realize not everyone thinks the same way as you do when the Moon is in the sign of Aries.

Even playful banter can lead to a disagreement. Don't take the bait. Arguing with a foolish person will get you nowhere, so don't even waste your time.

You have bigger things to do while your ruling planet, Mercury is retrograde.

Keep up with your shadow work, and be aware of what you think and why.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's easy for you to make a quick and solid good first impression with people you meet for the first time.

You may discover that you have strong allies in your network.

This is a good time to put your feelers out for job opportunities or to request leads for sales leads or business opportunities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are motivated and driven for career success, and you have the potential to make a positive impact on the work you're doing now.

If you've been working remotely during the pandemic, try not to overwork at home.

You may be prone to review, revisit, and find new things to do.

Try to not burn out your energy focused only on tasks.

Channel some of what you crave for success into social endeavors or a sport this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your mortality and the things that make you leave a legacy can be on your mind this week.

But, this doesn't mean you have to feel morbid about it. This is time to take initiative and to do things that are important and necessary.

If you don't have a will, gather up a list of resources on the web and get quotes for a lawyer who can help you.

If you have family photos or things that you want to pass on, jot down names of who gets what so you can start the process.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Make time for yourself and others while keeping things simple and fun.

As much as you love being with another person, you also long for your me-time.

It's a good day to try to find the perfect balance between the time that you spend with someone close but also a bit of time that you invest into yourself doing little things you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may feel easily bored with things that are routine and uneventful, but try not to let that cause you to create a problem you cannot handle in one day.

Instead of pulling out things for storm-organizing, visit a bookstore or a mall and window shop.

See things around your neighborhood by going for a stroll or a drive at night to stargaze.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a wonderful day to connect with your inner child, or if you have little ones around, to play and have fun. Color. Paint.

Go to a craft store and find a new project you'd enjoy doing.

Do something that feeds your imagination and makes room for dreams and whimsical adventures.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's not always your way or else. You may come to terms with the fact that people you love may not always bend just because you want them to.

There can be a standoff of egos if you push your goals or dreams on someone who just wants to relax and take it slow this week.

Try to keep yourself in check when you find it difficult to make things happen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can speak impulsively and say too much if you're not careful while the Moon is in your solar house of communication.

Even if you feel agitated and have a reason to be upset, do your best to manage your emotions that could lead to rifts that you don't really want to have in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be careful about spending more than you need to when the Moon is in the sign of Aries.

You'll find it hard to resist sales or things that sound so good that you don't want to miss out on them.

If you are on social media and easily lured by marketing advertisements, put a cap on your spending or just log off.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.