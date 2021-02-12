Love Horoscope For Saturday, February 13, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

The Sun, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus spend the day in the zodiac sign of freedom-seeking Aquarius.

The Moon spends the day in the quiet and sentimental sign of Pisces.

There's a lot going on, and being with someone you love can make it better.

Even though a good conversation is key to strong relationships, sometimes thinking first and saying less is best, at least for a little while.

There's an interesting dynamic between Venus direct and retrograde Mercury who conjunct exact while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius on Saturday.

Venus in Aquarius can foster a desire to be free while it speaks with Jupiter this Saturday, but retrograde Mercury in Aquarius suggests introspection and thoughtfulness.

It may not be the right time to jump to conclusions while this intensity takes place. If possible, give situations time to evolve until you're certain about what you feel and why.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Passion can fuel dreams and make what you need seem urgent when possibly it is not at all the case.

Try not to think that everything has to be right now.

Your desire to love can come without strings and know no bounds, but that doesn't mean everyone else feels that way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What you desire from a relationship is to be held in high regard, and if your boundaries are crossed or someone comes out as controlling, this could be a dealbreaker.

Your ego may be too large right now to accept anything less than what you feel you have earned, not just deserve in a relationship.

Consider your needs for respect, and don't compromise as it could lead you to feel disappointed, and maybe even angry.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're learning a lot more about yourself and this is a good time to really do self-reflection, shadow-work and some personal and emotional inventory. Inside, you may be feeling ready for change.

Your realizations can spark a sense of urgency that's borderline chaotic. Try not to let all that's emotionally going on overtake reason.

Continue to use this time to think and explore your wants and needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may feel passionate about a point-of-view, and want to get a sense that others are in some way compassionate, empathetic or in agreement.

You may feel emotionally agitated slightly by any inconsistencies while the Moon speaks adversely with Pluto in Capricorn.

This could be the time to draw a line in the sand and to state your case.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you want and what you perceive others need from you may be at odds, and you're not likely to bend to make others happy.

You may be at risk in burning a bridge with someone you care about in the name of being right.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Be careful not to throw out ultimatums unless you're certain you've hit your last nerve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What you feel internally and what you think you ought to feel can be at odds when Mercury retrograde squares Mars today.

You may feel better by applying some of your energy to fitness-related activities or through reading books and focusing on learning-related tasks while you process your thoughts and work things out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Intimacy can bring people closer together, but sometimes there can also be uncomfortable feelings when the blinders are off and emotions feel raw.

You may sense that someone is pulling back now that their dirty laundry is on the table. The back-and-forth dance of love can be difficult, but these are adjustments that are part of what it means to love someone completely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are ready to get lost in the romance of it all, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's a great day for long chats and deep conversations about life and what you hope to see in the future.

If you're single, treat yourself to some me-time and curl up with a good romance book or film.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love can feel bigger than life and you may find it easy to get swept off your feet right now, and yet, you may still resist the call to adventure.

There's a push-pull between your heart and what your mind and body want right now.

You may want to weigh the pros and cons to see what it is that you really want before jumping in with both feet only to realize you really just wanted to test things before fully committing yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Review your values, especially where you want to make your investments of time and resources in the love department.

This is a good time to look at the big picture and see how things in your life either move you toward a lasting relationship or distance yourself from making one a reality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A crisis can bring out the best in you. You may carry deep feelings about money and things that you own, especially if you are being pulled in different directions due to family or relationship problems.

This can be a difficult time to manage initially but lead you to make some important changes that you would not have if things remained simple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Try not to read too far in between the lines. Words can be confusing when you interject your own perceptions into a conversation.

Try to take things at face value. Instead of presuming something is said to hurt you, ask what was meant.

Aim to give and to request that things be talked out for the sake of understanding.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.