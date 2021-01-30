The 3 Zodiac Signs That'll Have The Best Valentine's Day, According To Astrology

Valentine’s Day is an intense day for all zodiac signs. For those with partners, there can be a lot of pressure surrounding February 14, from sunrise to long after the sun has set.

The day may be filled with flowers, chocolates, fancy dinners, jewelry … or it can be laid-back, like some Netflix and chill.

For single people, however, it can sometimes be difficult to determine what to do about the day dedicated to romantic love. Do you wait for someone to make a grand declaration of love? Give a valentine to your low-key crush? Or should you dedicate the day to yourself, snuggling up on the couch with a glass of wine while watching a feel-good movie?

You may not have many expectations going into Valentine’s Day, but astrology may have something special set in store for you. For three of the twelve zodiac signs, the Valentine's Day horoscope reveals the holiday is going to treat you right in the love department this year.

Kyle Thomas, the resident astrologer at Love by Luna, has determined the three signs will have the best day of love of Valentine's Day.

Read below to see if your zodiac sign is going to have a special Valentine’s Day this year.

You should also check for your partner’s or crush’s as well, to determine the kinds of moves you should make.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Of all the signs, you, Taurus, will be the hottest and sexiest of all. Mars will light everything about you on fire. Your horns will definitely show this Valentine’s Day, so ask out a sexy new boo or take charge and set up a special date with your one-and-only.

You’re one of the sexiest signs of all because you’re the most sensual and always desire pleasure. Set your eyes on your prize this season and don’t settle until you’ve both reached ecstasy the third, the fourth, or the fifteenth time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’ll be feeling the need to snuggle up with someone special. Whether you’re looking for someone new or have a lover already, you’ll definitely want connection.

Also, with Jupiter, the planet of luck and miracles spilling gold all over your entire life, you’ll definitely feel lucky. Take a chance on a blind date, go out with friends to an event, or even just step out of your comfort zone to ask out that cutie you spontaneously bump into.

You’re luckiest now, so roll the dice and watch them fall in your favor.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Just an FYI: any zodiac sign with horns not only has a wild passionate side but is also one of the sexiest signs of all. You, Capricorn, are going to be feeling ready to grab love and sex by the horns. Venus, the planet of beauty and marriage, will bring you an instant magnetism. Whether you have a lover or not, you’re going to shine like a star.

Also, Mars, the planet of sex and passion, will be firing up your love life so you’re truly lucky when it comes to the romance department.

You tend to focus more on the practical details rather than leading with your heart. Of all times in life, however, this is the perfect one to not only make love but to be daring and courageous in all matters of the heart.

Don’t settle for something simply pragmatic. The Universe is telling you to indulge in your heart.

Alison Cerri is a writer covering entertainment, news and lifestyle topics. She is a senior at Susquehanna University studying publishing and editing.