Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 7, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 7, 2021.

There are lots of signals that doing new things on Sunday can feel harder than should be necessary. You may be on the fence where change takes place, but not ready to take the leap forward.

Several tarot cards drawn for Sunday's reading predict that everyone wants to do something new but the timing can be delayed for some reason.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Famous 5s include the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, American film director, and producer Steven Spielberg, and human rights activist, civil rights leader, and the wife of Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to innovation, friendships, and being kind.

But Aquarius is also called the innovator, so the good news is that change is within reach.

It can feel like there's a lot of work to be done, as the Moon will leave Sagittarius to enter the zodiac sign, Capricorn.

The Moon in Capricorn activates a desire to work, to attain, and to be acknowledged for your work.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, February 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's time to break free. Someone like you needs to know that they have options, so when you feel that your life is limited, be it because of the pandemic or things related to finances, love or friends, it's good to remind yourself that you aren't stagnant.

You're a fire sign, one that likes to start things. So, begin something new that brings out the flame in you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, Reversed

Say what you really mean. This world needs raw honesty, and you can be one of those people who deliver it without fail.

You may be holding your silence because you don't want someone to know your vulnerabilities.

But, it's there for a reason. Make your weakness a strength. It can be a magical experience for you if you give it a chance.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, Reversed

Life is full of difficult choices. You have to make decisions that you'd rather not, and it's uncomfortable.

But the amazing thing about the word 'no' is that it's a simple sentence.

Only one word needs to be said, and then the rest of it is done. You can handle this. Believe in yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

This is not easy. You didn't expect this person or situation to come back into your life.

But, now it's here and what do you want to do about it?

You can cry, pout or fight back. But, at the end of the day, be who you want to be, and then act accordingly.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, Reversed

It's not easy working from home. There are things you relish about this opportunity, but then there's also the fact that all the housework and life's interruptions are forever in your face.

Work used to be a type of escape, but now there are fewer places you can go to unwind.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You know it's time to walk away. The signs are there and in your heart, things aren't the way that they are supposed to be.

But, it's not like you can just walk away...

There's nothing is more complicated than a breakup, even if you're ready for it. Plan your steps. Make sure that when you let go, you're standing on your own two feet.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, Reversed

Me-time is calling. But so is work, and you've got so much to do. Time is not waiting for you, and yet duty calls.

This is the cost of self-sufficiency on so many levels. But it's important to remember you're a whole person.

Figure something out that helps you to get a break when you can.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, Reversed

You are bucking the system, so of course, people are pushing back.

You may be the one voice of reason that's shouting into what feels like the darkness, and it feels like no one is hearing you. But people are watching, and taking note.

You'll not know the impact you're making until later, but you're making changes that are timely, needed, and courageous.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, Reversed

The time for tears is over. You have been through so much, and you've cried, grieved, and felt pain like never before.

But, now you are ready to wipe your eyes and show your face to the world once again.

You have learned so many valuable lessons, and even though you may never want to repeat history again, you're stronger due to this experience.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, Reversed

There's nothing like inner joy, peace, and harmony. You know how to find it.

So, don't stay in bed waiting for something good to happen.

Do something different today to remind yourself how alive you feel when you are in the flow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, Reversed

So you messed up. The best thing to do when you feel like you didn't do things right is to own it. You can't change the past, but you can offer to make things right. The truth is that you can do better with another opportunity, right? So ask for it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Why are you trying to control things that need to be released? You're going to drive yourself crazy that way.

Trust that the universe will work things out. If this situation is not meant to be, then what comes next will be better than what you tried to own, but wasn't made for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.