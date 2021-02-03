Love Horoscope For February 3, 2021

For today's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, February 3.

It's time to build your emotional resilience and to learn how to keep your feelings in check.

Venus spends the day in Aquarius which gives her the ability to see things from unique perspectives.

And, while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, you'll feel like this is much-needed.

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, too. And when the communication planet speaks with level-headed Venus, relationship problems can get some distance.

Distance is great to help see things for what they are so that matters can become resolved.

Resolution won't be easy on Wednesday though, so don't get discouraged if things take longer than you imagined they should.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of friendships.

Aries, evaluate your circle of influence, especially because friendships can either empower you or hold you back from what you really want in life.

Look at how you feel about the people you are spending most of your time around and make changes as needed.

Try to meet more people that fit your lifestyle and needs. Find your crowd.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of social standing.

Taurus, this retrograde season is perfect for looking at the big picture. If there are restrictions within yourself that hold you back, why not discuss that with your mate?

Perhaps serious changes are required - and it's time to try and get your partner to buy in.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of beliefs.

Some beliefs can conflict in relationships especially if you and a significant other are not on the same page.

During this month's retrograde season evaluate where you’re willing to make compromises.

Also, when you can, remind yourself of the times that you did compromise, and things worked out poorly to your regret.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of secrets.

Cancer, this is a good time for you to focus on the big picture.

Sometimes things happen for a reason and it’s hard to explain why.

While you may not feel that there are valid excuses for a situation at hand, forgiveness can still release you from the anxiousness that you feel inside.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of commitment.

Leo, this is a good time to reflect on the commitments and promises you’ve made - not only to others but yourself.

If you’ve dropped the ball in any situation or over-extended yourself only to find disappointed, apologize.

Make amends can be a wonderful way to find closure.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of health.

Love is work. There are times when a compromise has to be made, and yet it’s impossible to meet someone halfway because of your own personal ethics and feelings about the situation.

Where you find yourself at a standstill, think about how you can work through this matter - without losing a relationship that has value to you.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of passion.

Libra, this is a wonderful time for you to really think about what you need in your life with regards to personal fulfillment.

While some conversations are inconvenient, in the long run, they may be necessary. To get what you really want in love, endure.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of home and family.

Scorpio, your desires to protect and care for those around you can come into focus.

See where you end and where others begin. Be willing to learn to accept and respect boundaries that have been established but are difficult for you to not cross.

Be the person people want to come home to more than ever.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

Sagittarius, what cannot be spoken about without getting into an argument may need to be taken into reflection.

How might you approach a subject that keeps coming up in a relationship that causes problems?

Perhaps you can explore a new approach - either with a counselor or a friend - to help stop a problem that could hurt the success of your relationship in the long run.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of money.

Money is always a difficult subject for couples to address and during Mercury retrograde, it’s a good time to put down the battles and look at the big picture.

Perhaps putting all things on a spreadsheet can help you to see what to tackle as a team.

If necessary, get a financial advisor involved.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of identity.

All big changes start with the self.

If you have recently gone through a crisis or realize that certain things can no longer be the way that they were for you, take ownership of your part and make changes that are within your control.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, your solar house of healing.

Pisces, consider the spiritual side of love and how it impacts your ability to get the love that you crave.

You may rush into things too quickly before really evaluating how deeply another person can go.

When you want to be able to truly have a soul connection, take your time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.