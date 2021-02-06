Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 7, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

The mental wheels turn quite a bit during your love horoscope this Sunday.

Emotions are processed as retrograde Mercury in Aquarius continues to review, evaluate and change our thoughts about life and love.

It's easy to feel unsettled about a lot of things while a stellium of planets are in the eleventh solar house of friendship, networking, and humanitarian efforts.

And focusing outside of a relationship can feel threatening to its core if insecurity problems are in the way.

Chiron, the Wounded Healer, remains in Aries and it communicates with Venus and Saturn in Aquarius.

Chiron is like salt in a wound when it looks to Venus and Saturn in a sign that talks about shaking things up in the name of freedom.

Chiron in Aries asks, "But what about me?"

And, some zodiac signs can fear being left behind.

While these emotions can be scary, Saturn and Venus encourage addressing them which can be a healing thing to do this Sunday.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, February 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde, it affects your solar house of friends intensely.

Someone may be in the waiting for you, and this can finally hit your radar. They not be interested or showing signs of reciprocation of love, the fact that you realize this is going on can be enough for you to make some sort of change to either save the friendship or stop a trainwreck from happening in the near future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde your career and social status remain under review for two more weeks.

While you're focused so intently on work, this can strain an existing relationship, but it can also be extra hard on you if you're still single.

You can feel slightly lonely at times. So, try to keep some semblance of balance. Stay connected with friends or family to keep yourself grounded.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde what you think and feel can be bigger than life for you.

Your feelings can lead you down many thoughtful avenues.

You may ponder the past and sometimes wonder about the future when it comes to your relationship.

You may need to just be heard by someone you love and trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde what you share can feel personal and hard to do.

While you often wear your heart on your sleeve, you may try to avoid being overly transparent. However, you may still give away signs that you're feeling sad via social media. Try to think carefully before posting too many things that you know you'll delete later, especially if you find it tempting to discuss matters related to a breakup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde your feelings about commitment can come under evaluation.

You have been through a few things and life has taught you that love doesn't always mean forever.

This reality can foster a sense of wisdom if taken into consideration.

You may realize some truly important things about your approach to relationships that can reset the way you interact with others in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde your day-to-day routine can be reviewed and improved to make more time for love.

Life gets busy and it can be easy to forget that others are waiting for you to have some free time to spare.

Try to make it a point to squeeze in a few moments with the family pet, your children if you have them or your partner, even if it's just a small daily chat or hug that's extra long.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde you become more aware that you need romance in your life.

While it's not always so simple to make the magic happen in a relationship you can at least try. You can make an effort to reach out and show your more loving side.

You can search for ways to demonstrate care by saying small things that are sentimental and thoughtful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde your family and their dynamics are hard to not see.

It hurts and can be painful when you realize that your family is not perfect.

However, your love for them can be what helps you to see the good within the bad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde your inner voice should be sought out. You can hear it intensely.

Life can present lots of opportunities to ignore your instincts or to pretend that you don't sense something is off when it is.

Remember that while you're busy being honest with others, always be honest with yourself too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde things about money and financial planning can have personal meaning for you.

You could possibly bump heads with people you care about that you do not feel have a handle on their income and spending. This can be the dealbreaker in a current relationship.

Evaluate your overall situation and make a review of this area of your life, including what part you play in the saving/spending dynamic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde your identity can be changed in a big way.

Give yourself a little pep talk especially if you're thinking about doing something totally out of character.

You may be ready to get a new tattoo with your best friend or loved one. You might decide to change a hair style even though you know your partner would not approve of the cut.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury continues to be in the zodiac sign in Aquarius, and while retrograde the people you don't trust may come back around for closure.

Seeing an X can be hard for you as it can stir confusion. You may not know what you feel or if you want to keep the door open for communication.

The good news is that this can be an eye-opening experience where you start to understand why things didn't work out... or if they could if you tried again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.