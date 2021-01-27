Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 28, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 28, 2021.

It's time to be courageous and to face your fears.

Thursday comes with the energy of a Life Path 7, the Seeker, but maybe you're sticking to the familiar because you're still afraid.

What do you want from life? And, if you don't know, what are you most serious about?

These are compelling questions to ask yourself on Thursday.

The Full Moon arrives and it encourages you to remove things from life that are barriers to your highest expression of self.

So, ask yourself what obstacles stand in your way to focus on them?

Life is meant to be lived unencumbered and during days when there is a Full Moon you're encouraged to release the negative energy.

The Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo.

On Thursday, if you have a tarot deck, focus on The Sun card, which symbolizes Leo.

Leo is bold and brazen at times, but it's also fixed energy, which can symbolize determination and steadfastness when striving to get to a goal.

No matter what you face right now, let go of what no longer serves you and keep striving for answers is the overall message of Thursday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Six of Cups

You're entitled to have fun and to enjoy yourself.

The day may not be perfect, but that doesn't mean you have to allow it to end on a low note.

Try to plan one little thing to look forward to before night is over.

You deserve to have a little bit of rest and relaxation. So, don't throw the entire day away.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Two of Swords

Whenever things get complicated it is hard to know what angle or direction to take.

So pick one thing that you can improve each day.

If that's too short of a window of time, then set an end date and commit to it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

King of Cups

Take ownership of the way that you feel.

Emotions are powerful but they can also be misleading.

Use that analytical mind of yours to understand yourself more. There are reasons why you feel this way.

It may have nothing to do with the drama itself. it could have everything to do with your past. Consider all angles and explore them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Eight of Wands, Reversed

Stop trying to control every detail. You don't like changes, and that's normal.

But when you sense things are going in a new direction try not to allow your fear of change to take over you.

You are having a knee jerk reaction when it comes to fear. But you don't have to be afraid. Things happen for a reason.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Justice

If you don't want to take ownership of a problem then you should try to step aside and let someone else get involved.

It's important to be someone who is going to be all in, but if you can't be, then just be willing to admit this isn't what you want so you don't waste anyone's time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Nine of Pentacles

You are doing so well.

Things are going great for you and you should be so proud of yourself.

It takes a lot of courage and strength to get this far.

Don't shrug it off as if this was nothing. Give yourself credit where it is due. You earned it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Hermit

You need some alone time.

There are lots of things that you need to think about, but if you're always involved in something then it will be impossible for you to really hear your inner voice.

Turn off the cell phone and give yourself room to breathe and to process your thoughts, feelings, and ideas.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Five of Swords

Arguments happen, especially when two passionate people have points of view that are much different from one another.

Try to aim for mutual respect. It's not impossible.

Respecting each other could mean not speaking about politics or religion.

Agree to disagree until you're both cooled down and can discuss things more civilly.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Queen of Pentacles

Someone is trying to love you and to be there for you.

They may not be speaking your love language but there's an honest attempt to provide care and support.

This could be a mother or another maternal figure.

If you know who this person is, be sure to say to them how thankful you are for their role in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Six of Swords, Reversed

Your memories will always be a part of you, but there is a time when you have to let go of yesterday and start to focus on the future.

You have had a lot of special moments in your life.

You don't have to forget them or pretend they didn't happen.

But if you're only going to look at the past, as if it was your best life, you'll miss out on all you can be in the near future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Death

Endings aren't bad. They are just as good as a new beginning. In fact, you can't have a fresh start without closure.

There's a reason why you have to say goodbye to what you knew.

It's so you can start learning about yourself and discover parts of your personality that you don't know just yet.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ten of Cups, Reversed

Keep trying.

You may not know why this person has guards up.

They could be afraid to let them down after being hurt.

Try to be patient and to understand how they feel. Be a good friend without pushing things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.