Love Horoscope For Wednesday, January 27, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, January 27.

Just before things change you can feel it.

And, if you're sensing that things are happening in love, but can't seem to put your finger on why then check out what's happening with the planet Venus.

Venus has spent the last month in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

And, while this transit has been mostly about the practical side of love - mainly work - it's an expression of love and beauty that is much-needed.

But Venus won't be in Capricorn for too much longer. She's preparing her exit for this week.

Venus will be entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius on February 1.

So, it's easy to feel like things are more intentional.

Just before a big change, even love gets more serious.

The Moon in Cancer encourages working on love from a place of knowing, so try to remain in touch with your heart and your own needs.

The Moon will shift into the zodiac sign Leo tonight in preparation for the Full Moon in Leo this week.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of social status and friendships.

The last year has been a confusing time, and if you feel like you're unsure about what you love to do or what you're even good at, ask your friends.

Sometimes the people who care about you the most have a way of looking into your life that you've missed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of higher learning and career.

If you're not happy at your job and it's affecting other areas of your life consider a change. What about going back to school?

With so many online classes open due to the pandemic, what may have seemed impossible can be probable for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of shared resources and higher learning.

Your mind is open to receive from others, and if you're really ready and interested in learning about an area of expertise a friend or loved one has, start by asking questions.

You might be delighted to see how much you can gain when you're a little curious.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of commitments and shared resources.

It can be hard to let go of control when you're starting to be in a new relationship.

Take your time. You may need to ease into sharing things. if you're struggling with trust issues, then just say so and work on it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of daily duties and commitments.

Making things work with someone is a job that requires two people willing to make the effort.

If your partner isn't helpful or you feel like you need more support.

This is a great time to talk about restructuring the way things are done now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of romance and your daily responsibilities.

Try to add a little extra something special to your day. You don't have to go overboard or do something that's super expensive.

Take the time to make things special by being thoughtful.

Dine by candlelight or put a little note that says something sweet where it can easily be found.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of family and creativity.

Do something fun with your loved one. You might enjoy baking cookies or doing a little craft.

Print out some family photos and make scrapbook pages. Look for fun ways to create a memory tonight.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of communication and the home.

Take time to really talk with your significant other over dinner.

Rather than just look at your cell phone or eat while watching a show be intentional about your time. Try to truly listen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of money and short-distance travel.

Now is a good time to consider your future travel plans. Perhaps you have a place you'd like to go to at the end of this year. Start creating your list of things that you'd like to do and make preparations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of identity and personal property.

Maybe you need one signature piece at home or as an accessory that makes you feel good when you wear it.

If you have something that you want that will just really give you a sense of happiness, and you can afford it, treat yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of karma and hidden enemies and identity.

Sometimes being around the wrong people can make you feel as though your life is all wrong.

If you feel like your friends are going nowhere and holding you back, ask yourself what is it that keeps you loyal to the situation?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun and Saturn conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing attention to your house of friendships and hidden enemies.

You may discover that you have been letting your guard down around the wrong person.

There's always one person who you thought you could truly trust but then later realize they were not worthy of your blind faith.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.