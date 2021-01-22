Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 23, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 23, 2021.

If you were hoping for a day to rest your body so that you can feed your mind, then Saturday should be perfect for you.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which brings attention to the Star tarot card.

The Star tarot card is about the sharing and receiving of spiritual wisdom.

It encourages all of us to look to our spiritual guides and ask for support and guidance.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

The Intuitive person is able to see difficulties for what they are and craft a powerful lesson for others to learn from their experiences.

The Moon will leave Taurus to enter the sign of inquisitive Gemini.

In the tarot, Gemini brings attention to the Lovers tarot card.

The Lovers is about decision-making and choosing what path you want to be on.

Saturday, if you want to choose a spiritual path, you can do so without hesitation.

However, if life is too busy, tap into the universe's spirit.

It's always there to help you to get all you need to manage throughout the day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Page of Swords

Aries, a message is coming your way. Try not to bury yourself under a headset all day.

Pay close attention and read between the lines when you hear something that catches your attention.

Whether it be someone dropping a hint about a new trend that you might have missed or perhaps an opportunity for a job opening that you have been wanting to apply for, there can be plenty of things being spoken around you that are important.

Try not to keep every moment occupied. If you are being too busy you will miss this.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Chariot, Reversed

Taurus, there are some times when you just have to let things go.

Although your stubborn side may say that there is never a reason to question your dedication to a project even if it’s painful, you’re just going to lose time that you can never get back.

Reconsider your investment. Even if it’s heartbreaking now ask yourself will matter in the next five weeks five months or five years?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Three of Wands

Gemini, it’s time to create something new.

Perhaps you are bored of the same old and you cannot find what you want anywhere.

This could create a spark of inventiveness. Decide to pioneer an invention or take an idea and put it into practice.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Fool

Why the rush? Of course, when you are starting something you want to go all-in and finish as much as you can as quickly as possible.

However, in the name of productivity are you cutting corners where are you need to slow down? You may find that if you set a certain pace you will be able to remain productive without burning out quickly.

Try to plan your actions with the end in mind but also understand that this is a journey, not a sprint.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Hierophant

Leo, rules are rules. Sometimes rules were made to be broken only this time around that is not the case.

You may find that it’s better this way. Even if you have been trying to figure out what the workaround is, you may only be spinning your wheels.

Even if the situation doesn’t make sense to you that doesn’t mean that it is illogical all around.

Try to work within the system. The rest will fix itself in due time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Knight of Pentacles

Virgo, you are ready to take action, either in a business or to make some money.

You may be called into a job or to do a task that requires a significant amount of your energy; however, don’t do something for free if you feel it requires payment.

Respect your time, and also realize that you’re worth is something to honor.

If someone doesn’t offer to compensate you but you feel you should be, then ask.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Star

Libra, what is done is done.

Your understanding is going to grow the more that you share your knowledge with others.

You will find that as you give and teach someone based on your experience, you are actually the person that ends up learning more and receiving a greater benefit.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Devil, Reversed

Scorpio, you have overcome a significant temptation.

You should give yourself a reward for being able to stare down a weakness and not succumb to it.

This has taken you a long time to learn and finally, you can say that you are much stronger than you used to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Nine of Swords, Reversed

Sagittarius, finally the difficulty is over.

It’s a good feeling to know that the trials and tribulations you have encountered are finally behind you.

You may still feel as though the situation is unresolved but that is because now you must heal yourself from having gone through such a stressful time.

Take a deep breath and give yourself the time that you need. But, also embrace the fact that you are no longer in an unsafe place.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Strength, Reversed

Capricorn, it’s OK to admit you need help.

When you feel like you can no longer do something on your own then admit it.

There is no reason to hide or to be ashamed about the fact that you are a human being who needs other people.

The longer you wait to ask for what you need the harder it will be.

Take a big step of courage and reach out to a friend so that you are able to move forward with what it is you need to do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Two of Swords

Aquarius, you have a tough decision before you.

However, once you’ve measured your pros and cons, and have come to terms with all the various outcomes, you will feel much more confident. Be willing to take a risk.

There's always going to be an element of uncertainty about choosing which path to take.

Do your homework and then make a choice.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

King of Wands, Reversed

Pisces, it’s time to hand off your projects.

If you’ve been tending to something on your own and you come to realize that you’ve reached your end of expertise, perhaps it’s time to hire another person to do the work.

Is your time going to be spent wisely trying to figure out every angle and every detail?

In the long run, will it be more valuable for someone else to do this job.

If so, then you know your answer. See if you can find someone that fits your budget, and bless someone who helps you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.