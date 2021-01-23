Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 24, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

If you have a tender heart or love romantic films, then Sunday is your day.

There are lots of things to feel good about.

And, if you often wear your heart on your sleeve, keep tissues nearby.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius until February 18.

The Sun in Aquarius encourages philanthropy, humanitarian acts, scientific innovations.

The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Gemini where it ignites conversations and makes socializing easier for all zodiac signs.

A dose of conflict comes in the realm of emotional sensitivity, as the Moon squares dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

Neptune in Pisces makes it easy to put yourself in other people's shoes, but there's risk involved for toxic situations.

Process your feelings while the Moon is in an air sign.

Writing or journaling after detaching from difficult people can be therapeutic and beneficial.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 24 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign.

You are helpful and kind.

You work well with others and enjoy being part of a team.

You search for ways to be an advocate for individuals in need.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include the late American actress and model Sharon Tateand Uruguayan soccer player, Luis Alberto Suarez.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of communication.

This Moon in Gemini can get a little tricky because it can be tempting to do more than usual.

On one hand, there is an element of detachment that you can embrace; however, it’s rare for you not to be passionate about whatever it is you are involved in.

This is why when the Moon squares Neptune in your solar house of enemies problems can brew. You may actually become your own worst enemy. You may speak too candidly where others have not given a lot of thought.

Perhaps questioning everything is a good idea; however, speaking aloud as you process what you think and feel may be misunderstood and confusing to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of money and personal property.

Be aware that Neptune squares the Moon today, and this can lead to testy conversations with friends who may warn you not to take risks, even if you're not.

Even if you have no intention of jumping into something without doing your homework, the fact that you are searching can be hard for others to hear you do.

Don't worry if people question your judgment. Right now may not be the best time to reveal everything that you’re doing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in your sector of identity.

Get to know yourself during this time. Where there are areas of life that seem out of control, invest in ways to improve them.

You have the ability to make some improvements if you decide to focus your energy.

You can understand yourself better, and do the work that needs to be done this year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of hidden enemies.

Cancer, you may not like the idea that people you care about have turned into individuals that you no longer recognize.

However, remember that each relationship has its purpose and a lesson is typically open for you to learn.

You have been given a gift, even if it causes sadness. Look at how situations unfolded. And see what you can learn about yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of friendships.

Cast a broad net to meet new people and also expand your social interests.

This could be a great time for you to do things that you’d ordinarily not have the time to do.

From dialoguing on community blogs, or getting more involved in discussions, you'll enjoy sharing your ideas and learning from others too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of career and social status.

Virgo, this is a great day for you to take time to re-invest in yourself.

Perhaps you have a dream regarding your career. Maybe you would like to change jobs and you’ve not taken time to look at the market.

Compare your current skills against what the market desires and start striving to meet them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of higher learning.

Libra, get lost in a book or try to find new ways to stimulate your mind.

It’s a great time for you to explore your dreams, visions for the future, and what you hope to accomplish before this year is over.

If you have been thinking about going back to school or perhaps teaching on some level, explore those interest.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of shared resources.

Scorpio, a conversation you have had in the past may return full circle to you this weekend.

You may receive an invitation in the mail or be invited to an event with a friend.

This may not be the best time for you to participate and one more thing as your schedule could be busy. Negotiate to see if another date is open. Things may be more flexible than you realize.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of commitments.

Sagittarius, you may be presented with an opportunity to meet someone new or form a partnership.

Although the stars may seem to align to bring everything together smoothly, there will be bumps along the way.

You have to work out your differences, so take your time -don’t rush into anything that seems to be too good to be true.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of work and daily responsibilities.

As the saying goes there’s more than one way to accomplish a goal, and you may find that to be true more than ever.

There can be a variety of opportunities for you and knowing which one to dedicate your attention to can be complex.

Before you overextend yourself, make sure that you have your priorities in order so that you’re able to tackle a list without feeling overwhelmed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of creativity.

Aquarius, this is a great time for you to experiment with new ideas.

Give yourself an hour to do a brainstorming session. Write down everything you’d like to accomplish this year.

It will be fun and useful to review old projects that you’ve yet to finish but can do so before the end of January.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of home and the family.

Pisces, ordinarily this would be a good time for a quick trip to visit family and friends, however, you will want to exercise discretion.

The Moon squares Neptune, which can signal an adverse situation.

Still, follow your gut and do what you feel is best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.