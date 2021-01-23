Love Horoscope For Sunday, January 24, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, January 24.

Should you follow your heart or listen to your head when it comes to love?

While the Moon spends the day in Gemini, some might say logic always wins.

So, it's easy to detach from situations and keep your heart in check.

However, Venus conjuncts Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth as she has all week this Sunday.

And, she may have a different idea about how to handle love that seems on the rocks.

Not that you should listen, at least be sure to bring both your head and heart along for this ride — it's going to be a bumpy one.

Venus still harmonizes with Neptune, the plant of dreams, imagination, and yes, delusions.

So, rose-colored glasses can hide what you really need to see.

You'll need to pay close attention to red flags.

You won't be able to miss them when Pluto is in the middle of these conversations.

Pluto not only whispers in Venus's ear while both are bedfellows in Capricorn.

He's also giving a warning and stern glance at Neptune who is miles away in Pisces.

So, in other words, if you're asking friends for relationship advice, but there's bias and you know it, take advice with a grain of salt.

If your heart says to go but your mind says to stay, investigate what that is all about.

These are difficult times when it comes to love, and we may not know all the reasons why.

The key is to handle things with kindness, as we are still figuring it all out.

And, to not worry about what the rest of the world says should your heart and mind be in accord with one another.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of social standing and career.

Life is rarely simple, Aries, and yet there are times when you must pull back from your want of romance to focus on more temporal things like work, money, and paying the bills.

Things can change for you this weekend as you pivot your focus.

Don't let this get you down. There are seasons for everything in life, including this one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of higher learning.

It's always good to know that you have not mastered everything there is to know, so when you recognize a situation or dynamic that needs your attention, get to work.

Even if you don't have a lot of time on your hands, a little effort can go a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of shared resources.

Change your perspective. You may prefer to be the gifter in your relationships but this time around you might be the recipient.

Try to accept with grace what someone has to offer.

Even if it's not the most comfortable thing for you to allow, you deserve to have some pampering too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of commitment.

You may not be ready for change at this time. There could be some resistance.

However, awareness is also helpful at this time.

Like a small seed planted into the soil, the realization that things can't be the start of growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of daily duties.

Sometimes you just have to make changes so that everyone is happy.

Routines are helpful but only if they are productive. You may be sticking to an outdated script that fits a past relationship or a person who you used to be.

But, now, as you try to work in harmony with another person, things are different.

Be flexible. A tweak to what you're doing now to meet another person halfway is a loving step to take.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of creativity.

Think outside of the box. Learning to love well is a daily occurance. You may think that you have got things down pat but then a new lesson arrives for you to master.

The changes you undertake give you an opportunity to try new things and see how they work. Don't worry if you're imperfect. No one is, but it's nice for you to try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of home and the family.

You sometimes have to be the strong one who establishes the rule and order in the house.

There are times when one person has to make an effort and the rest will follow.

You may not always be comfortable because this strikes against your desire to have balance. But, if you know it could be helpful, then why not? Show you can lead, but do so with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of communication.

Not all things are meant to be said, and when they are you'll sound commanding.

Your words are delivered with impact throughout the day.

Measure what you feel must be heard with grace and a sense of discernment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of money and personal property.

If you have been toying with the idea that you'd like to relocate, this may be a time to start looking.

You might not be ready, but who knows what the day can bring?

Perhaps you'll find a great spot or a location that seems to be right for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of identity.

It's a great time to make some personal changes, whether it be physical or emotional. Try new things.

Test out a few looks. If you need fresh ideas, look on various pages to see what looks are trendy and appeal to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of hidden enemies.

You can stay where you are now or make some changes and get where you'd like to be.

If you're unhappy with how things are working for you, then decide that you'll work on making it better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus continues to conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and they create a need for change in your sector of friendships.

There can be an unhealthy dynamic in a relationship, but it's not easy to call attention to it.

It can be hard to share how you feel or to start distancing yourself from a toxic person. However, the window is open to make a break and start over again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.