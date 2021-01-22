Love Horoscope For Saturday, January 23, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, January 23.

People fear love because it can feel confusing. Romance is fun, but it doesn't pay the bills.

Paying the bills is boring, and it doesn't ignite the heart.

On Saturday, we can aim to have the best of both worlds, but tread carefully.

Venus remains in Capricorn until February 1, which provides a week's time to lay a strong foundation for romance that lasts.

Neptune can derail these plans if not handled properly.

While the planet of love and beauty is in Capricorn — a mature, Cardinal sign — we collectively have the capacity to build dreams and secure our relationships in practical and long-lasting ways.

But that can feel like a lot of work, and strife for nothing, especially when a tempting monkey-wrench gets thrown our way.

Venus will speak with Neptune in Pisces on Saturday.

Their conversation can bring a bit of excitement to what could feel like all work and no play.

For lovers, take time to imagine the future, but don't too aim low.

Neptune encourages us to break from what's boring and mundane, but we can get lost in flights of fancy that goes nowhere fast.

With Venus in Capricorn, let your imagination take on a bit of Neptunian energy.

There's a sense of groundedness that puts things into perspective for all zodiac signs so that romantic notions remain in control.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of work and hidden enemies.

Aries - Venus helps you to see what is beautiful and although you have a tendency to be overly romantic and passionate there are times when that won't work for you.

When the planet of love is in Capricorn, you’re more grounded than ever before.

When the planet Venus harmonizes with Neptune, your feet leave the ground slightly and this could lead to trouble.

Be sure to maintain clear boundaries at work, and try not to allow yourself to open up to people that in your heart you know you cannot trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of belief and friendships.

Taurus - Venus is your ruling planet, and it is comfortable in Capricorn because love that feels safe is one of the best forms of all.

And, although it’s not exactly the warm and fuzzy place that it likes to be, you learn what life is really all about from a more practical standpoint.

And, when Venus harmonizes with Neptune, you get an opportunity to really be yourself - a loving person - within platonic relationships.

It’s a great time for you to just be yourself and to show your softer side to the world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of shared resources and social status.

Gemini - Venus in Capricorn helps you to learn the path of generosity.

Not that you don’t tend to be a giver, but there are times where you’re just too busy to realize what other people need.

If you’ve been good with helping others lately, a surprise could come your way as Venus harmonizes with Pisces.

Someone could unexpectedly decide to return a favor and give you a gift that warms your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of relationships and personal philosophy.

Cancer - you are grounded and ready for love, not just any type of romance but the type that is everlasting.

When Venus harmonizes with Neptune, you are more in tune with what it is that you want in a partner and the type of person you want to be in a relationship that supports your dreams but also gives you a sense of security and safety.

Write these things down so you don't forget them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of work and rebirth matters.

Leo - the little things matter today, and as Venus harmonizes with Neptune.

You can envision what it is that you want and need for your love life.

It’s a great time for you to take up an old matter that was unresolved and rehash it.

This may also be where you hear something from a loved one that demonstrates that they are holding a grudge. But don't worry.

Neptune is also the planet of dissolvement, so you are gifted with an opportunity to work through the difficulty and resolve it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of romance and commitment.

Virgo - Venus in Capricorn gives you the opportunity to do what it is that you do best - take care of the details.

You make sure that all matters are handled with grace and class.

Now, as Venus harmonizes with Neptune, you can add extra touches that show you are more than a practical person.

You also have a soft and tender side that you only show when you’re ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of family and work.

Libra - Venus in Capricorn helps you to create stronger relationships with family members.

If you have been struggling to maintain a balance between work and your home life, this weekend you have an opportunity to make repairs on the homefront.

Venus harmonizing with Pisces can also help you to figure out ways to bring a balance into your work life so that disruptions are brought to a reduced level.

The timing is perfect. Next week you will have a better sense of what you need to do and how.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of communication and creativity.

Scorpio - Venus in Capricorn gives you the ability to take an overall view of how things are said and done in your relationship with others.

This can be a great time for you to experiment with love languages.

If you seem to be missing the mark on reaching the heart of a specific person, try experimenting with different ways to express your care and concern.

Think outside of the box, especially for people who are difficult to reach or who may not be as passionate and openly as expressive as you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of money and authority figures.

Sagittarius - one of the toughest topics couples have to deal with is money, and you may find yourself feeling as though you have less control over your finances than you really do.

Whether money is tight, or that you need to ask for permission for things that you want, the day could be difficult for you on many levels.

However, Venus harmonizes with Neptune, so there are creative ways to make this work.

Try to listen. Provide suggestions that help you and a significant other find a compromise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of identity and communication.

Capricorn - Venus in your sign gives you a bit of an edge when it comes to interacting with a partner.

You are extra attractive and alluring and things that you say and do without much effort during this time.

This is a great opportunity for you to exercise a little bit of confidence when speaking to your partner.

If you still feel a sense of insecurity regarding your appearance or perhaps just in general because of things going on in the world, ask for the support that you need. You will get it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of the hidden things and personal property.

Aquarius - Venus in Capricorn brings a sense of beauty even to the concept of closure, and when Venus harmonizes with Neptune, you may start to see where your relationships end and where you begin.

Although take note: this is not a good time to be petty about things that maybe you have not yet claimed from an ex.

If you have living arrangements that aren’t as comfortable for you as he would like them to be, to argue about who has what.

Instead, use this time to understand the big picture and try to make peace With your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces activating both your solar houses of friendships and your identity.

Pisces - Venus brings out the best in you, especially among friendships.

And when Venus harmonizes with Neptune, your dreamy personality and vivid imagination can come to life.

This is a great time to plan something special for the people you love.

If you have a group that you are socially distancing with, plan something that can make the moment memorable for a lifetime.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.