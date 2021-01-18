Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The solar season changes as the Sun leaves the Capricorn zodiac sign to enter Aquarius.

The next 30-days bring attention to all things related to Aquarius which include networking, philanthropy, and human rights efforts.

Aquarius is associated with the Star tarot card, which is about connecting with the universe and your higher power.

Aquarius's glyph is the sea-goat symbolizes a person's ability to be determined, hard-working, self-sufficient, and tough.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aries.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 19 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are loyal and love to learn.

You enjoy diverse experiences and are dynamic.

You rarely stay stuck in a situation for too long.

You strive to grow as a person each day.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include American country singer, songwriter, and actress Dolly Parton, poet and author Edgar Allen Poe.

You are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of identity.

When the moon is in your zodiac sign this can cause you to feel slightly anxious about things that you cannot control.

The moon manages your feelings, and when in Aries your emotional being can feel cranky and tired. You may act or feel like acting impulsively, and this is something you should be careful not to do.

You may find yourself channeling your efforts in negative ways such as overspending money because Mars is in Taurus your second house of property, and control issues can come up.

However, used wisely, you can take this negative potential and turn it into a positive. Instead of spending money, try spending time on tasks that you know can be profitable for you.

The moon also represents your past and your feminine energy. These means follow your intuition, listen to your gut, and if you feel like pioneering something new, go for it

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the moon in Aries will transit your house of hidden enemies.

You already know who these people are, and it may not come as any surprise to you that a text or an unpleasant email finds its way into your life.

However you’re wiser than that, and you know better than to retaliate or act in anger. Because Mars is in your sign conjunct with Uranus, this could be a truly growing time for you as you learn the art of self-control and personal discipline.

Instead of going for revenge, perhaps sit this one out, it’ll do you better to do no harm.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the moon in Aries brings attention to your friendships and this could be a truly passionate time for you.

You may find yourself revived and interested in people that you know from your past.

This could mean accepting friend requests from people from high school or even childhood years. Or this could be a time that you enjoy talking about and reminiscing with someone close to you about things that you used to do together.

Don’t let this energy go to waste. It would be a lot of fun for you to just have a little reminder about the things that you used to do and how you’ve overcome them with someone who appreciates how far you’ve come

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the moon spending the day in Aries brings attention to your work sector and this can be a powerfully transformative time for you.

You can take some of your feminine energy and apply it in a powerful way, even if you feel a little bit moody. Even if you would rather retreat and stay at home, don’t isolate yourself from the world.

Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t like because the results are worth it.

When you sense yourself avoiding a goal, perhaps it’s a signal that you’re about to make a breakthrough and you should continue.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The moon is in your house of learning, and as much as you love to talk and share about yourself it will do you well to try and listen to others and help hear the stories that they want to share with you.

This is a great time to enjoy being a little bit more on the lazy side while doing a little bit of fun exploration.

If you have time in the evening been to watch documentaries or shows about cooking and trips to other worlds.

You can live vicariously through the lives of others in the comfort of your own living room

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The moon in Aries can bring a sense of foreboding even though nothing is wrong.

The moon can cause you to sense that you have to do something for someone else whether it be to make sure that everyone is taken care of or to ensure that your family is protected during this pandemic in fact you might even be inclined to go above and beyond.

Channel your energy towards things that may be unpleasant but need to be done. Such as updating wells, making sure that your bank account, if it’s shared with someone else, is in balance. It's a good day to add or remove others from credit cards, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the moon in Aries can bring up emotions about the past as it relates to love or a partnership.

You may come to think about some type of karmic relationship that perhaps you learned a hard lesson from.

This can give you pause and determined not to allow anyone to make you feel the way that you did back then.

This can be a time for you to take a step back from your life. Give yourself a little review on how you reacted and why.

You may discover something about yourself through previous hardship that you need to know, but reflection is needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio the Moon in Aries is a great time for you to get things done.

Dig in your heels to accomplish a new year's resolution. You can have a little bit more discipline to get things that you’ve procrastinated on for quite some time done.

You may find that you have lots of energy and can get through small tasks with ease.

If you have lots of stamina, don’t waste it. Get things that you want to accomplish off your to-do list before the end of Tuesday.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius the moon in Aries can kick up a desire to have fun and play.

Although you normally love to enjoy a good joke or two due to your good sense of humor, this is not the time.

It can take you a little bit of effort to realize that not everyone is in the same mood.

Mars in Taurus and the Moon in Aries can have many people on edge, and even though you take things with a grain of salt try to be sensitive to the world around you.

Even when you feel someone needs advice and you just have to get it off your chest, don't, unless you're asked to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the moon in Aries brings a strong ambition to do things for family and friends.

You may find yourself asserting your authority especially about matters that you know a lot about.

This can be a time where your raw force is intimidating to people around you and you may need to step back and realize that other people don’t read your actions in the same way that you would if the roles were reversed.

It’s a good day to do check in with others just to see where everyone stands so that you can react accordingly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the moon in Aries brings significant attention to your communication sector.

If you have a sensitivity to people who are short with their words in text messages, this could be a day where you feel it more than usual.

Try to ask questions to clarify the things that rub you in the wrong way.

Avoid assuming anything. And if you sense an argument is brewing, try to avoid it at all costs.

Don’t let something get under your skin, especially if you know it's petty. Remember to pick your battles wisely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the moon is in your second house and if you’ve been irresponsible with your finances buyer's remorse can sink in.

This could be a good day to think about things that you may have purchased that you really don’t need and see if there’s a way for you to return it.

Check out areas of your life that you can cut in your budget in order to start saving money.

It’s never too late to turn your finances around especially if you feel you must. If you have quick little fixes that you can do to your income go for it.

Don't wait. If you can pick up a new shift at work or you find out about a job submit an application. Be proactive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.