Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 18, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries at 2:13 a.m. EST.

The Moon in Aries can be irritable, actionable, and even moody.

Shortly after the Moon is in Aries it begins to communicate with Saturn in Capricorn signaling that our minds are focused on work.

The Moon will harmonize with Jupiter which indicates growth but not without some tension involved.

This can also indicate difficulties related to corporations, governmental institutions, and tensions with powers in the process of change.

The Sun is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Capricorn to enter Aquarius on Tuesday.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 18 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are intense and possess a disciplined spirit.

You love to learn and you never forget a face.

You have a strong work ethic and get the job done. People find you to be dependable.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include American actor Karan Brar and Japanese television personality Yumi Makino.

You are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of identity. As contradictory as it seems the Moon in Aries while Mars in Taurus can lead you to feel demotivated and tired.

It's a good day to try and get caught up with the little things that you need to do around the house. Take time for yourself.

Do something that involves self-care. If you're needing a little break from the day, take one.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of karma, and hidden enemies. When you sense someone isn't on the up-and-up with you, it could make you feel angry.

Betrayal can be a tough pill to swallow, and it could strike up other thoughts about when you felt hurt by someone who you thought you could trust.

Try to maintain a level head at this time. Remember that some things are what they are, and it has nothing to o with you.

Maintain your center of peace when you feel hurt, angry or resentful.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of friendships, and with Mars in your house of enemies, and you could have your guards up without even knowing it.

Try to recognize when you have a knee-jerk reaction when you are around your tribe. If you've been feeling agitated, let people know.

They will be more patient when they know you're aware of it too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of career and social status, and this is a powerful time for you to start something new.

It's a great time to get feedback from others, especially colleagues or your peers.

If you thrive on honest discussion and conversation, be open to constructive criticism, especially when it's helpful to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of higher learning.

This is a great time for you to really dive into a new subject and to take initiative.

If you've been waiting on purchasing a master class or a short-term course that leads to a job in sales, marketing or something dynamic, you may decide to take a leap of faith and dive in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of shared resources. You may find it easy to be generous and to do so without thinking.

You possess an open and generous spirit about you all day and can feel passionate about helping others in need.

You may find it difficult to tolerate the lack of generosity in others. Greed can be a trigger for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of commitments. You may leap into doing something without thinking so be certain that whatever you say yes to it's what you really want to spend your time on.

The day can feel like it's flying by, and if you spread yourself out too thinly you'll regret doing so. You may find it difficult to remain balanced if you have too many things going on, especially involving assets shared with others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of daily duties. You may feel eager to get things done.

And you may be able to zip through your own responsibilities and be available to help others that depend on you as well.

Throughout the day, your assistance to others may be what your main focus is on.

If you have time-sensitive tasks, try to get them accomplished earlier so you have more flexibility in your schedule.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of creativity. It's a wonderful day to channel your energy into crafts and DIY projects.

You may find it soothing to let some of the anxiety of the day go while making something with your hands.

If you don't like to do art, bake break or your favorite comfort food.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of home, and the family.

You are protective of those you love, but it can be hard to focus on your priorities.

You may have a lot of emotions going on during this time.

It's a good day to connect with a maternal figure or to do something nurturing that involves a quick result and gets things done in a timely manner.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of communication.

You are quit witted and eager to get your point across, but remember that it's also good to listen and others have things that they want to say too.

Try not to take it personally if others view you as a bit argumentative during the day. Seek to bridge gaps rather than burn them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of money, and personal property.

You could find yourself too eager to part with your money when shopping online or in-person throughout the day.

Try not to let your identity be wrapped up in what you own or to be lured by get-rich schemes that promise you quick results. Spend wisely.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.