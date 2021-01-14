Love Horoscope For Friday, January 15, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, January 15.

We want a love that's dynamic, but change is scary for some hearts.

People often fear change when it comes to love because they don't want to lose what they have or what is known.

However, we see Venus in Capricorn striving to break through mental barriers that hold back the love that needs to mature.

Venus trines with both Mars and Uranus in Taurus, which means that like it or not things are going to start adjusting.

It's better to embrace the role change plays in life rather than try to fight against it.

The Moon enters Pisces and then she squares Venus as if judging her for not diving back into the dreamier side of love.

But the truth is that Venus in Capricorn cannot go there right now.

Her focus is on stabilizing things for lovers who want to build a life that's dependable and made to last.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may feel like your work and your financial life are needing some work, then focus on that.

It's so easy to focus on love or what your partner is or isn't doing, but these are diversions.

You have to look at yourself and what it is that you bring to the table.

If you already know that you have an area of your life that makes you vulnerable, then it's good to dedicate time to fix it. It's only going to be good for you in the long run.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's easy to sense that your personal life has the potential for growth and development.

What do you feel destined to do? Your love life should complement or even bring you closer to what you think is your life purpose.

When you feel like the person you are dating takes you further away from your calling, pay attention.

You may not understand why certain things don't work out, but in time you will.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may feel like the past has been keeping you dependent on people or things you'd rather not rely upon.

This type of thinking requires you to call a time out and to look at the big picture.

Ask yourself why you are feeling this way and what is it that causes you to feel smothered right now.

You may be going through an emotional transition that leads to great growth. But understanding yourself better may be required.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There can be friends in your life that remind you of your old self, but you're ready for new relationships and connections. It's wise to look forward while holding on to the old.

Old friendships can help you to remember the past and how far you've come.

New friends can help you grow and to see things from a new perspective.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You know that things have to change for them to get better.

But you may also not be sure where to start. Reflect on what you want out of love and try not to let your mind become distracted by your cell phone.

Unplug from the noise and listen to your heart. If you can, get into nature and let your spirit connect with the love of life that's all around you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There are times when you have to choose joy above all other things. The perception of joy isn't enough. Your heart needs to be happy and your soul needs to feel content.

You can't expect others to do what you have to do for yourself.

You have to be the one to take responsibility. You can choose happiness or sadness, either way, each day you are making a choice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are the ultimate authority in your life. It's time to stop being so nice that you allow yourself to get walked on.

You aren't stuck where you are now, even if you feel that way.

You may not realize that you carry significant power and freedom to make a change.

If you want to be free of a behavior or a situation, you only have to decide and start doing the work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have to talk to someone, it's not fair to you to keep everything bottled up inside.

Sometimes having extreme patience or pretending that you don't see what is there isn't healthy for you.

It's time to open up and say what you feel. Let your truth express itself.

Once you start you'll see that it's not so bad to be transparent and open.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Make your home a mini sanctuary from the world.

You deserve to do things for yourself. Invest in your beauty, both inner and outer.

You're worth the investment, so don't always talk yourself out of spending money when it's for a good reason.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is your life and you don't get to do it over again.

Protect your time and invest it in relationships and people wisely.

You may feel like you have to make others happy but is this at a cost of yourself?

Try not to buy into the belief that you have time. You have lots of love to give, but each moment is precious and should not be wasted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Try to find the perfect balance between being honest and being wise. Some things may still need to be said, but the timing can be off.

Even if you know that there are problems to address within the family, be considerate and cautious about your approach during the next few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have dreams for love and what it is you hope to experience.

Little things that you see and want to do are important. Be intentional when you put out your wishes to the universe.

Even if right now isn't the best time, still plan it out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.