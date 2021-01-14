Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 15, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 15, 2021.

Life is full of opportunities and each choice brings a new chance to try something fun and unique.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Creative.

The strengths we have available to us involve our imagination, but this requires focus, a weakness of this number.

Quite a few tarot cards pulled for Friday's reading were reversed, and with the Moon leaving Aquarius to enter Pisces it's no wonder why.

Pisces takes a deep dive into the subconscious.

There is pain buried in that part of our mind, but there are also lively imaginative experiences waiting to be born.

The Moon in Pisces relates to the Moon tarot card. The Moon tarot card is about dreams and illusions.

It's about friendships or projects that appear one way but have something else that's left to discover.

For those who received a reverse tarot card, remind yourself throughout the day to slow down. Be reflective.

If you didn't receive a reversed card, it's still wise to pay close attention to the signs around you.

You may never know what the Universe will say when the timing is right.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, January 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Fool, Reversed

If you're piling on more things for you to do, don't.

Stop. It's so easy to give up when you feel overwhelmed. Things need full attention.

But if you're multitasking how can you dedicate enough time to one thing.

Try your best not to be impatient thinking that more means you're efficient.

Busy doesn't mean productive. Remember what is what.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Four of Wands, Reversed

Conflicts happen. When you start to bump heads with someone it can mean one of two things: time to go or time to grow.

Your stubborn side may have you digging your heels down into the ground, but there can come to a point where the truth is it's time for you to let things go.

You can't always fix a situation. Better things may be out there for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The World, Reversed

You had to give things a whirl. If you hadn't tried you would be regretting that now.

Just because what you wanted fell through doesn't mean you failed. It just means you tried and this wasn't the right opportunity.

Keep going. Something new will come to you and you'll find that this was a blessing in disguise.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Eight of Pentacles, Reversed

You've learned enough. You have to start putting yourself out there and learning hands-on.

You can spend countless hours learning, but doing things hands-on can sharpen your skills.

Feedback is so valuable. Even if you don't do things perfectly, trying can help you improve because you can make corrections based on what you experienced.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Hermit, Reversed

You're lonely. This is to be expected. It's not easy to keep things to yourself, and if you're socially distancing you're feeling it.

This is not the time to let your sadness take over. You have to try to connect with people.

Reach out to friends or call family. Even if you feel like you don't want to disrupt their day, just call to say hello. Start with small talk.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Strength

Even strong people have their limitations. You can't always be the strong one.

You may feel like you want someone else to do the heavy lifting. With so much to do, it's not like you don't have plenty of work to share.

Ask for help. Don't feel bad about the fact that you can't do it all or that you don't want to. People who succeed in life know when to share the workload.

You know this is right for you. Let go of control and let someone be there for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Nine of Pentacles, Reversed

You love to help, but right now things feel like they are too much.

You have so many concerns running through your mind and maybe you have to just detach for a moment so you can lower your stress.

There's a lot to tackle, so self-care is going to be so important for you now.

Don't forget to be sure to rest and take time out for yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Six of Cups

It's so good to reflect on good times. You have positive memories that you may not often get to think about because life gets busy.

But a small walk down memory lane to the best times of childhood, school years or times with friends can be just what your heart needs.

Post an old throwback photo on your social and see how it brings back good thoughts for friends, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ten of Cups

Let your heart be glad. Things change. Life is unexpected.

You don't have to feel afraid that being happy is going to be foolish right now.

Let your guards down. Enjoy the moment.

The universe is giving you a reason to smile for a reason. Don't question it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Four of Pentacles, Reversed

Try to conserve your money. You don't have to buy things to fill the void. Things won't make you happy.

Buying things only makes you feel good at the moment, but eventually, you discover you have a lot of stuff you don't need. Try to live within your means.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Nine of Cups, Reversed

Be happy for others. When you see good things happening to a friend, let them know you're glad for them.

If you're waiting for good things to happen in your life and the green-eye of jealousy starts to kick in, don't let it get in the way of your friendship. Your time will come too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Eight of Swords, Reversed

You see that the way you've been thinking didn't serve you well.

So, now you've learned to grow and to change. Keep feeding your mind with positive thoughts.

Your heart will continue to grow. You are more mature now and it shows.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.