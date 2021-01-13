Love Horoscope For Thursday, January 14, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, January 14.

Uranus turns direct on Thursday, and as the ruler of Aquarius we look forward to feeling empowered and to providing support to those we love.

All last year and now we have been talking a lot more online.

There are Zoom meetings galore and online dating has become even more popular for singles.

Couples find themselves working from home and for others this lead to divorce rate peaks.

So much is involved when you are in a relationship with another person. And, lots of it intersects around communication.

Mercury is the planet that rules the way you speak and how you think.

And, Mercury is in Aquarius. Mercury will hold hands with the Moon in Aquarius on Thursday, and there can be thoughts about the past.

What you didn't say. What someone else did say.

How much gossip went rampant over the holidays or why things are the way that they are.

On Thursday, there's so much to learn and to grow when it comes to our language with one another.

There can be mishaps in texts and even glitches on email.

It will be even more important than ever to ask quality questions and to search for answers when things feel wrong.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of friendships.

There's so much to talk about and to learn. This is a time of discovery. You may start to see who you are like-minded with and who you don't really connect mentally with anymore.

This can be a tough time when you realize that people you love aren't on the same page as you, but it's also good to know where you stand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of social status. Sometimes it's people who help you to find the thing you need.

You might have hit a roadblock in your career or maybe you're just not making connections and the pandemic, social distancing and not being able to network properly is to blame.

Reach out to your friends, even if you only have one. There's a possibility that you could get a single connection that is helpful and timely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of culture.

This is a great time to learn about the world from the safety of your home. Binge-watch documentaries.

Try out VR and visit countries remotely as if you're already there.

Check out the latest in relocation astrology software or free charts online to see where you and your significant other may enjoy traveling together in the future.

Book a consultation with an astrologer to find out about your natal chart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of intimacy.

This is a time where you might want to do things you were too reserved to try before. You might enjoy more flirting or talking about things you enjoy that are personal.

You may find yourself interested in meeting new people and learning about your partner's friends. You may think about things that you've heard other cultures try to build a relationship with and find it so fascinating that you'll want to learn more about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of partnerships.

This is a great time to unplug from social media and to do things that you enjoy offline.

Try new things like cooking cultural foods that you always want to get for takeout.

Perhaps you can try to make your favorite dish. If you love to celebrate Valentine's Day, you may want to plan your favorite cuisine for that night starting now so you're ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of health.

It's a great time to start taking a couple's dance class together or to sign up for an at-home workout routine that you can do alone or with someone else. It's good to take care of yourself, even if you're not doing it to lose weight.

You'll feel more healthy and confident knowing that you've started to put your fitness and health as a priority.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of romance. Observe your friends and see what the most successful relationships have in common.

Do they complement each other or post certain types of things online that make you wish you had what they did?

Dig into your feelings about it. See how you can start to make small changes in your relationship that build the type of love you want to experience. You don't have to share it with the world unless you want to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of family. It's always good to reach out to your family and friends to see how they are doing.

Maybe you haven't spoken since the holiday or you've been meaning to but the new year has been super busy. There's a lot of things that you can do to reach out now.

You can send an ecard, ping a friend on Facebook with a DM or start liking their posts on Instagram to show you care and that you enjoy being in their life, even if it's online right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of communication. This is a great time to start chatting more with people and to get to know others in a way that you have not in the past.

If you are an introvert and small talk isn't your specialty, you can still learn how to mingle even if it's from the comfort of your sofa.

Pick up a book about communication or watch a few on Youtube videos that give pointers. You'll soon have some skills under your belt that you can use and feel really good about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of money. Get into cryptocurrencies and find out more about this form of currency.

This is a great time to look at what you and your significant other need to do in order to pay off your school loans or how to cut expenses to save for a house.

If you're single, start looking at how to maximize your investments and to position yourself strongly for your future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of self-development.

This is a great time to do a mini-review of your life and your friendships. You are who you hang out with, so try to make wise decisions.

Pick only the people you know will lift you up and not put you down or make you feel like you're not good enough. Select wisely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Aquarius and it conjuncts with the planet Mercury your sector of karma.

Sometimes you just have to let toxic friends go. You may not have tons of options but do you really want to be around people you know aren't good for you? Take a stand.

Do it for yourself. Set standards that you will be proud of keeping.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.