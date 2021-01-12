Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 13, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

It's a great day for feeling grounded and getting into the groove of things and starting the project you've been planning.

The New Moon takes place in the sign of Capricorn, and this energy is perfect for career and professional focus.

The Moon will perfect its conjunction with the Sun in Capricorn at midnight, EST, then before 11 a.m. it will enter Aquarius which signals innovation.

The Moon is also speaking with growth-oriented Jupiter and structured Saturn both of who are in Aquarius.

So, technology and devices that help you to organize your life are good to use or familiarize yourself with at this time.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 13 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are a natural beauty. You have that 'it' factor.

You have the potential to do well at anything you choose to do.

You are good at managing money.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include Australian actor Lian Helmsworth and Orlando Bloom.

You are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for a fresh start in your career. The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of career and social status.

So, don't go for the same way of doing things. It's time to change.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of friendships. This is a great time for networking, meeting new people, even if it's online. You might enjoy joining a social club.

Perhaps ask someone to help you get invited into Clubhouse and see if you like it. Have fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Aim to learn something that you've always wanted to master. Don't be afraid to give something crazy a shot.

Why not? The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of education.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of social status. Your uniqueness is what can make you stand out from the crowd. Don't hide it. Be yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Buy a lottery ticket! Take a chance on asking for something you know you want and need.

The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of other people’s money and inheritance.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of culture. This is a wonderful time to explore the world and to learn something about other places.

While it's not the best time to travel, you might still plan a long-distance road trip by car and enjoy a trip to a place you'd love to discover safely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tell someone you want to work together. If you have fallen in love, admit it.

The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of commitment and business partnerships.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of shared resources. It's a good time to look at online sources of money. If you're looking to buy you can apply for a loan online or fill out grant applications or look for a job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to establish a new routine. Make it something that you know you can stick with.

The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of daily work and your health.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of relationships. This is a wonderful time to be socially active on the internet. If you're looking to date, join Match or some other dating site.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Life is too short to not enjoy one thing every day.

The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of play and creativity.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of work. This can be an extraordinarily busy time for you. So take advantage of time management apps to help you keep track of your activities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have to take a stand for yourself. You may need to just be clear that you want equal respect but do so without stepping on toes.

The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of authority figures.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of play. It's a good time to unwind after a long day doing something that you truly love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be open with your thoughts and ideas. You have something to say so do so.

The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of communication.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of home and the family. This is a good day for spending time with family playing board games or doing things that bring you closer together.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Learn about income, financial matters and ways to make money.

The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of money.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of communication. This is a great time to contact your friends, family or even people you have wanted to follow up with for business purposes. Reach out and schedule your meetings and appointments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't have to stay where you are now. You can improve, make changes, and be the person you know you can be. .The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of identity.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of money. This is a great time to look up cryptocurrencies and to get familiar with what they are. You might not want to invest but could find the topic fascinating.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Let go of any grudges that hold you back. Aim to forgive what you can, even if it's hard. The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of the past.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of identity and self-development. This is a great time to work on yourself and to make personal changes.

You might decide to change your hairstyle or color or even go for a wardrobe change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Try to meet someone new. Friends are the spark of life and they can keep your mind healthy. The New Moon perfects at midnight in your sector of friendships.

Then, it will enter Aquarius, your house of spirituality and hidden enemies.

Pay attention to your gut instincts. If something doesn't feel right to you, then don't ignore your gut. This can also be a good time for prayer and fasting if this part of your spiritual practice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.