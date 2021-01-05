Love Horoscope For Wednesday, January 6, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, January 6.

There are two types of love in the world — passionate and practical, and while the Moon is in Libra and the Sun in Capricorn we learn to emphasize both.

No one can deny that both passionate and practical love styles are important.

But in astrology on Wednesday, passion changes its focus onto things as Mars, the ruler of Aries (who has also been in Aries since June of last year) enters the house of money.

In Aries, Mars expressed its anger, its passion, and its desires with the focus on self.

Now Mars will enter Taurus where it starts to channel its nature toward property, the acquisition of it, and the desire to get what is yours.

While there is nothing wrong with either of these expressions, they are different.

For some zodiac signs, like Taurus and Scorpios, this can put a bit of drive where things felt lacking either in love or career.

For other zodiac signs, this can mean trying to make life more doable when balancing work, life, and love at the start of 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of money, and personal property.

This is a great time to look at investment properties with a loved one.

While it might not be easy to decide what you want or where to live, this is still a good time to check out what the market is, especially for couples moving in together or buying a place for the first time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of identity.

This can be a time of struggle where you search for ways to assert your identity even in a relationship with someone else.

You may find that you need more space than usual.

You might want to let others know if you are feeling crowded and just need a little more downtime to relax and feel like you can hear your own thoughts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of hidden enemies.

This can be a stressful time for you as you discover some people don't have your best interests at heart.

You might feel like you're under a lot of pressure at work or even at home.

This is a refining fire for you, Gemini.

Don't take it as all negative when you have a chance to tighten your friendship circle and clean house.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of friendships.

This can be a time where you get so much emotional support from good friends while also finding out what you dislike about some.

This can feel like quite a quandary, but people you care about will motivate you to be the best version of yourself, no matter how difficult things get from time-to-time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of career, and social status.

This can be a time where you want to be known for your professional contributions which can have an effect on your love life.

You might be paying a little less attention to your partner because you're working so hard to climb the ladder and impress the boss.

However, with some understanding from your family and friends, everyone can win when you succeed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of higher learning.

You might feel like there isn't another thing you can afford to add to your schedule, and so going back to school or having to learn a new thing may be too much for you.

If you're a parent who is homeschooling a child or have been, you may feel a bit of anxiety during this time, but remember pain can lead to inventive thinking!

You may find a new solution to a problem that's plagued you. Try to see the rainbow in the dark cloud as it will be there for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of shared resources. Try not to fight over how things ought to be with your mate or someone you love.

You may discover that someone can be slightly petty during this transit.

You might even be a little bit yourself. Keep your mind centered on what matters most during the difficult points where you feel that it's necessary to fight over something.

Remember, people over things is how you like to live your life out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of commitments. Love gets the flame fanned at this time.

You may feel a new spark in your love life with a mate, and it can be just what you felt was needed.

There can be a renewed sense of closeness. Perhaps your passion may also be rebirthed.

If you're single, you might meet someone you really like and hope to see things grow into something more.

Passion is the focus for this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of daily duties.

You might surprise everyone and start doing double duty just because the energy is there to do so.

If you've been feeling under the weather or not like your usual self, this transit can help revive your sense of motivation and optimism.

You may feel more driven than you did last month, which can be truly helpful for you and anyone who is lucky to be in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of romance.

There's nothing more beautiful than passion and when you express it with a bit of romantic sentiment, it can be a powerful experience.

You have the drive to make a relationship last and even if you take a more practical approach to your love life, it's still sweet when you show that you care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of home and family.

This can be a difficult time where you will need to make some adjustments.

Compromises may need to be made and there can be times when you have to focus on the big picture, not only on what it is you want and how you'll get it.

Try to remember that there is a middle ground in all things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mars enters Taurus, your house of communication.

You may be more sensitive to the tones of others, and if there is an underlying sense of anger or control, this will be noticed by you.

There can be a strong need for peace and to find the space to process harsh words if spoken at this time.

You are the peacekeeper of your life. So, honor your needs during this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.