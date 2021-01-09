Love Horoscope For Sunday, January 10, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, January 10.

Venus is in Capricorn, and although it's nice to think that love is all about romance, eventually, we must get to the work of love, and that can be fun, too.

Even the most dedicated couples have to turn their attention toward practical matters like work and earning money.

We have to learn how to make a house a home once we've decided to build a love nest.

So how will Venus in Capricorn affect your love life on Sunday?

Venus will trine Mars in Taurus teaching us to do things that help ourselves and our partner to reach their goals.

This could mean taking turns to do the household chores or just being a supportive friend when times are tough.

Venus will also work with Uranus in Taurus showing that even in the most stable relationships difficulties happen.

This doesn't mean you are destined to fail, but instead, you can learn to ride out life together.

Venus will speak to Saturn in Aquarius, and this is great for everyone.

It symbolizes the uniqueness of every relationship and couple.

Not everyone will have the same 'look of love' in their romance, and that is OK.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of social status and career. Pivot your attention from romance to your work for a day. Work on a passion project. Invest some time and energy into work that you love. It's a great day to experience personal fulfillment that is tangible and gives you some sort of monetary or mental reward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning. It's a wonderful day to learn about your partner and to find out what you don't know. If you want to build intimacy talk with each other and really listen. If you've never tried the 36 questions to fall in love experiment, it can be a fun time to see if it works.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources. Even though it's never anyone's favorite subject, asking personal questions before moving in with someone or deciding that they are 'the one' is necessary to do. Approach the topic. Find out how your potential significant other feel about sharing their credit history or negative things in their background that could impact you, especially if you've talked about marriage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of commitments. You may be ready to take the leap toward a secure relationship. If you've been dating different people or meeting individuals who don't seem to be interested in a serious relationship, these could be deal-breakers for you. You may decide it's time to say so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties. Love can be found in your routine. Aim for small gestures that build trust and a sense that you and your significant other are there during good and bad times. It's not the big romantic gestures that build your love life, but the little moments that count.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of romance and play. Breakaway from the practicality of love and try to add a little spark. Do something romantic that's not typical. Write a love note. Spark interest by flirty. Give an unexpected kiss or hug.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of home and the family. If you have some home improvement projects to tend to it's a good day to work on them to get things done. If you have family members who live at home with you, working together can be a bonding experience. If you have small things that your partner has wanted to finish around the house making it a priority may be the ultimate way to fill their love cup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of commitment. It's a good day to work on your relationship struggles, even if you don't tackle them directly or verbally discuss them aloud. You can do other things such as make an extra effort, show more kindness or be a person that is dependable or that can be relied on. With Venus in Capricorn until February, these are qualities you will want to experience in your mate as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of money and social status. Respect will go a long way for you and for your partner. Consider what this means for you and express it accordingly. Do you want your significant other to share your life on social media or does respect for you mean keeping certain things private and offline. How you view your relationship and how it is portrayed on social media can feature strongly for you this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of identity. Being yourself is the best way to ensure your love is genuine and filled with honest and genuine love and respect. When you sense that you are doing things to be nice, ask yourself why? If you're not who you mean to be, you're not helping your relationship but hurting it instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies. Noticing red flags is particularly important during this time. You may have ample opportunity to see things in others that you've ignored in the past, but life has taught you to pay closer attention. Don't miss passing the test once you've learned the lesson.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of friendship. It's time to view the friendship side of love and make it the foundation of your relationship. While romance is a wonderful thing, there are truly few things more beautiful than being with your best friend. If you're single, perhaps consider being with someone you like and have things in common with instead of just finding their physical beauty the main draw.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.