Love Horoscope For Monday, January 4, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, January 4.

Even the universe can be judgemental when it comes to flirty love, and Venus proves that no one is immune from the occasional side-eye.

Even though Venus is happiest when free in Sagittarius, there are things she's meant to do and maybe here is not where it's going to happen, at least not for lasting love.

If gossip had a face, it would be the Moon in Virgo speaking to work-minded Mercury in Capricorn.

Together they Venus to stop playing and get serious before entering Capricorn, which is soon.

If you've been wanting to take your own love life more seriously, Venus might be part of the reason why.

She's tired of these squares to Neptune in dreamy Pisces, and there have been many while she's enjoyed her Sagittarius transit.

But Monday, she's cornered between an earthy Moon in Virgo and a Mercury in Capricorn who both want her to get real.

Their accountability provides a dose of reality on Monday, and for zodiac signs who have been playing with hearts, they too may find it harder to keep up the facade.

There's little room for fanfare or playing the field when Venus gets cornered, and soon she will have to make some changes.

For singles, this may a signal to pay closer attention to work, because the love of it will happen next week when Venus changes signs.

It's not too bad, really! Work could be a wonderful escape from dating (or thinking about the lack of opportunities to meet new people) during the pandemic peak.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, January 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love requires a bit of structure when the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of daily duties. Why not try to create a routine that you love with your partner?

Maybe give a little romantic boost to your traditional dinner and add a little candlelight.

If you have a weekly date night you'd love to organize, why not bring it up, and even if you're single, see if you can get together with a bestie to spend a few hours bonding over something you both enjoy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What would life be like if it didn't involve a little romantic interlude every now and then?

While the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of creativity you can do something sweet, yet unexpected for your self or a significant other.

Think outside the box. Use the earthy energy of Virgo to help you redefine what it means to act in loving ways with or without someone special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

No one likes to be told what to do, and even if the advice comes from a space of love, you may find it disruptive to your relationship.

A significant other can take on a more authoritative tone while the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of authority figures. Try not to battle where you know you can't win.

Even if you have a great sense of humor or don't mind using your wit, avoid bumping heads with a lover if it's will just amount to a loss.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel a bit less moody, but that doesn't mean you won't feel the need to nitpick things that seem off-base or not right in your relationship.

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of communication.

So, this is a good time to bring up your needs, especially those that you feel don't get heard often enough.

Your mind will be open to receive suggestions or make a few to help things work out, even if you feel scared that they won't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have a practical side to you, and even though you love the finer things in life that doesn't mean you'll always spend the money to get it.

If you're shopping during the day, good for you. The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of personal property.

Pick only what you really feel brings out your best features. Don't skimp on value when you spend money on something you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your beauty routine can make all the difference for you at this time.

You might enjoy giving yourself a little facial or mani/pedi especially if you've got a date tonight.

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of identity, so you'll want to look your best.

You'll not want to let any of the details go overlooked.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

While you never are at a loss for admirers, you may have a few green-eyed fake friends that don't appreciate a thing or two about you.

But, that may not be a secret once the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies. Don't try to forgive where you see there's nothing left to share with people who aren't really there for you.

You can't fix every problem and some bridges need to be burned to the ground, permanently. Don't be afraid to block when needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need loyal, deep abiding friends in your life, and when you let someone close become more, you want to know that they are ride-or-die like you are for them.

So, while the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of friendships, assess them.

See who you feel the best around, and don't let yourself ignore red flags when they fly. Pay attention to everything, like you usually do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You want to be held in high regard, and if you're working on your relationship to build it up, it's not fair if someone else tears it down.

While the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of social status, it's going to be important to you that your significant other at least acknowledges your efforts.

If not, you might just let them hear your displeasure loud and clear.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is often the greatest teacher and it's a good thing that the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of higher learning.

It's a good day to check out a book on love or to watch movies about romance with strong characters.

If you have some things you and your significant other need to work out, make it a date and chat about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes you have to ask for what you need and other times, it shows up for you.

Your loved ones may see your needs and decide to help out without you making a fuss while the Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of shared resources.

This isn't a good time to forget your manners though when it happens. Be sure to say thank you, as sweetly as you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can't make someone love you as you love them, but the Moon in Virgo will have you taking note of your commitments.

If your relationships feel imbalanced or not as strong as you hoped they'd be, you may feel like doing something to make it right.

However, don't let insecurity cause you to do more than is reasonable.

Love doesn't require you to take an unhealthy approach, so ask but remember to love yourself first if someone seems to be refusing to.

