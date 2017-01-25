15 Flirty Little Love Poems That Are Perfect For Texting

Short and sweet!
Who doesn't like being romanced every now and again? It's the little things that count, and what better way to show a little love than sending some little love poems to that special person in your life?
This is especially good if you're dating, say, an English major, or generally anyone that loves the art of words and the lovely and silly ways they can all be strung together.
If you're not exactly the best at stringing said words together yourself, there's nothing wrong with finding them online or in a book and then sending them off in cute texts!
Whether you're just in a moment of passion, feeling inspired to personify a modern Romeo and Juliet (without dying), or you don't think your partner hears this stuff enough, little love poems are the simplest way to inject some extra romance into your everyday life.
Don't be shy, and let yourself be ooey-gooey!
Try sending these short love poems over text to give the person you love a sweet surprise!
1.
You're the type of person
that makes forever
seem
too short.
— a.l
2.
I'll plant a row of daisy seeds,
In the space below each eye,
So they'll remind you of your beauty,
When they bloom each time you cry.
— Erin Hanson
3.
I will love you,
Not starting with
Your skin or
Your organs or
Your bones:
I will love madly first,
Your naked soul.
4.
If ever we shall perish
and become but specks
of dust, I hope the wind
carries us away to that
place you've always loved.
5.
She had the most beautiful thing that I had ever seen
And it took only her laugh to realize
that beauty was the least of her.
— Atticus
6.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Damn.
Let me kiss you.
— Unknown
7.
coffee is
all well
and good
but i would
rather
have your
lips
kiss me
awake
every morning
8.
because
i could watch you
for a single
minute
and find
a thousand things
that i love
about you
— (cm)
9.
I would love to say
that you
make me
weak in the knees,
but
to be quite upfront,
and completely
truthful,
you
make my body forget
it has knees
at all.
10.
In all the world there is
no heart for me like yours.
In all the world there is
no love for you like mine.
11.
Come lay with me. I wanna talk about nothing with someone that means something.
— Unknown
12.
You are always
ticking inside of me
and I dream of you
more often
than I don't.
— Unknown
13.
I keep myself busy
with the things I do,
But every time I pause,
I still think of you.
— Unknown
14.
I'm jealous of the morning sun
That gets to be the first to see you
Or the coffee cup
Who gets to kiss your sleepy lips awake
— Unknown
15.
All I can
ever ask of
you
is
to stay.
Just stay.
— Unknown
D'Vaughn McCrae is a writer and multimedia journalist. Check out her website for more.