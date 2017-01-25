15 Flirty Little Love Poems That Are Perfect For Texting

Short and sweet!

Who doesn't like being romanced every now and again? It's the little things that count, and what better way to show a little love than sending some little love poems to that special person in your life?

This is especially good if you're dating, say, an English major, or generally anyone that loves the art of words and the lovely and silly ways they can all be strung together.

If you're not exactly the best at stringing said words together yourself, there's nothing wrong with finding them online or in a book and then sending them off in cute texts!

Whether you're just in a moment of passion, feeling inspired to personify a modern Romeo and Juliet (without dying), or you don't think your partner hears this stuff enough, little love poems are the simplest way to inject some extra romance into your everyday life.

Don't be shy, and let yourself be ooey-gooey!

Try sending these short love poems over text to give the person you love a sweet surprise!

1.

You're the type of person

that makes forever

seem

too short.

— a.l

2.

I'll plant a row of daisy seeds,

In the space below each eye,

So they'll remind you of your beauty,

When they bloom each time you cry.

— Erin Hanson

3.

I will love you,

Not starting with

Your skin or

Your organs or

Your bones:

I will love madly first,

Your naked soul.

— Christopher Poindexter

4.

If ever we shall perish

and become but specks

of dust, I hope the wind

carries us away to that

place you've always loved.

— R.M. Broderick Poetry

5.

She had the most beautiful thing that I had ever seen

And it took only her laugh to realize

that beauty was the least of her.

— Atticus

6.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Damn.

Let me kiss you.

— Unknown

7.

coffee is

all well

and good

but i would

rather

have your

lips

kiss me

awake

every morning

— kpk

8.

because

i could watch you

for a single

minute

and find

a thousand things

that i love

about you

— (cm)

9.

I would love to say

that you

make me

weak in the knees,

but

to be quite upfront,

and completely

truthful,

you

make my body forget

it has knees

at all.

— Tyler Knott Gregson

10.

In all the world there is

no heart for me like yours.

In all the world there is

no love for you like mine.

— Maya Angelou

11.

Come lay with me. I wanna talk about nothing with someone that means something.

— Unknown

12.

You are always

ticking inside of me

and I dream of you

more often

than I don't.

— Unknown

13.

I keep myself busy

with the things I do,

But every time I pause,

I still think of you.

— Unknown

14.

I'm jealous of the morning sun

That gets to be the first to see you

Or the coffee cup

Who gets to kiss your sleepy lips awake

— Unknown

15.

All I can

ever ask of

you

is

to stay.

Just stay.

— Unknown

D'Vaughn McCrae is a writer and multimedia journalist. Check out her website for more.