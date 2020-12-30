Love Horoscope For Thursday, December 31, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on New Year's Eve, Thursday, December 31.

The page turns in both the year and in love. Some things change and others remain the same.

The Moon changes signs, and it goes from Cancer to Leo.

Venus will remain in Sagittarius, and the Sun will continue to complete a solar transit in Capricorn until January 19.

On Thursday, we get a hint of what's to come. Passion and perhaps even anger, as Mars prepares to leave Aries and enter Taurus.

Entering the finishing, and highly critical degrees in Aries, Mars speaks with Venus in Sagittarius.

This can stir your heart and make you want more from life. It can be easy to lose sight of the big picture.

Venus will also be in touch with Neptune prompting dreams to come up, too.

This can remain a confusing time for love, and yet, one that can give you the motivation to try new things.

Tap into the Sun in Capricorn's strong energy to stay grounded when you start thinking of what to do next.

It's a good day to plan ahead while listening to your heart and navigating your emotions.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius, and you'll want to really learn about life and love from a different perspective.

It's a great time to step out from any outdated approaches you've tried in the past but didn't work for you.

Try to view your love life and personal experiences as stepping stones to a greater awareness that brings you closer to what want in a romance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Try not to lament the past and things that you gave to someone else out of love.

You cannot take back what happened, and you may never get back the time or energy you wasted.

But for now, try to stop losing even more time and energy being upset over what happened.

Although you may have difficulty forgetting or even forgetting, it's time to let it go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A friendship can blossom or it can be almost as fulfilling as love that you'd receive from a romantic partner.

It's a good day to celebrate the people in your life that have been there for you through good and bad times.

It's also the perfect time to decide that you will be the type of friend you've always wanted in the new year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's hard to spend time with the people you love when you've got so many other things going on at the same time.

This is a good time to set priorities and to work hard to find a better life balance.

You may have used work and errands as a way to mute out your inner voice during the pandemic.

But this energy won't work for you going into 2021. It's best to start adjusting your thoughts now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may find love in the strangest way.

Perhaps you'll fall in love with someone in another country or meet a person via a friend but the individual has a much different background from your own.

If you're coupled, this is a truly romantic time for you to embrace.

Take some time to really get to know your partner's history and culture to form a deeper bond of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a great time to work on establishing security for family members, children or your significant other that includes wills, trusts, and any other forms of documentation needed in times of loss.

It's also a good time to make good use of what is familiar in your life.

You may prefer to avoid travel and want to stay away from gossip and drama.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to speak up and say what you need to, even if it's difficult.

This is a good day for conversations about love, and if there has been tension unresolved between you and a love interest, to clear the energy.

With Venus in your sector of communication and Mars in Aries, your sector of partnerships much can be accomplished even if there's a little bit of tension in the conversation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus speaks with Mars, your ruling planet, and this can increase your desire for security and a sense of balance in your life.

This is a good day for taking a personal inventory of your life, including how you invest your money.

If there are conflicts related to money and expenses going on between you and a significant other, the tension can cause you to feel overwhelmed and stressed.

Dedicate a little time to health so you can unwind and let things go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your wit and charm are much more powerful at this time while Venus is in your sign.

This is a wonderful time for you in the romance department. It's easy for you to be flirty and to get the attention you seek.

You may find that it's hard to be taken seriously right now, but this is not a reflection of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

How you grew up in your family can have an impact on the way you feel about your relationship now.

The day is perfect for analyzing your relationships with authority and seeing how you really feel when intimidated by another person.

You may be perceiving that people see you in a negative light, and the tension of Mars in Aries can bring this to the surface for you so you can heal it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With Mars and Venus communicating with each other, it's a great time to talk about a road trip to see your friends.

Or perhaps to talk about when you can plan your next singles' outing in the future once things settle a bit more.

Even in a romantic relationship, the door is open to conversing about how to manage friendships so you can have a life-balance you enjoy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's hard to mix pleasure and work, and if a romance is blooming at the workplace think it through.

You will want to discuss this with your potential partner to find out what being a couple could mean for you both.

If you're coupled, this is a good time to talk about how to manage money with your mate, especially if things are hard due to a job loss.

If you have to make some important decisions about spending, the next few days are perfect for intense talks.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.