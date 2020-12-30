Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 31, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 31, 2020.

We are ready to enjoy life and seize the day as the Moon leaves sweet and quiet Cancer to enter loud and boisterous Leo.

Before the Moon enters Leo, it will communicate with Pluto in Capricorn potentially hinting at a change in government structures.

The Moon will then square warrior Mars also demonstrating the potential for anger and maybe even some fighting.

Once the Moon enters Leo at 1:55 p.m. it will conjunct the North Node of the United States Natal chart, and speak with Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius.

This signals big changes to come in 2021 for the USA.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 30 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are reflective and quietly intense. You are a lover of words and art.

You love life's intensity and no matter where you are, people see you as strong and competant.

Famous people who share your birthday include actor Anthony Hopkins, singer and songwriter John Denver, and author Nicholas Sparks.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of creativity and play. This can light up your approach to life.

You will want to do things that help your best attributes to shine, but it won't take much effort. People will notice your talents naturally.

It's a great day to dress up a little more than usual and put on your best clothes if you're going out.

If you have any video chats with friends or a significant other, don't let them see you looking less than your best. The next few days look sharp!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of home and family.

You may find yourself warring against the ego as you strive to be recognized for who you are.

If people you are closest to make you feel as though you're not respected, they may experience some of your most stubborn reactions.

It's a good day to work on your home to make it look your best. Perhaps you can add one of your signatures to a space to make it feel more like your own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of communication. You will have a strong sense of awareness when speaking with others.

But, this can be a time when you not only want to be heard, but you may dominate the conversation.

Try not to let this side of you make socializing awkward for you or others. When you need the spotlight, use it, but remember to share it with others as well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of money, and personal property. And if you don't like to spend money, you might during the next few days.

If you've been meaning to update your beauty products or change out a few items that are worn and not as nice as you'd like to be, don't be shy about bargain shopping, even if it's online. You might find something you really like. So treat yourself!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of identity. This is a wonderful time for introspective analysis.

You may still be feeling the weight of the former Full Moon heavily and now it's good to take a break and think about what these feelings mean on a deep, spiritual level.

Some great decisions can be born out of this time. If you don't want to jump into the new year without a game plan, the next few days are perfect for putting one into place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of hidden enemies. For those who try to hide behind a fake friendship, you may see it, and you may even have the courage to call it out.

Having the courage to move from the nice person to the more assertive one can take a lot of your energy.

But, it's time for you to purge the friendships that aren't working out, especially if you know it's not only draining your time but also your energy and sense of self-worth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of friendships. This is a time when you may take the lead in your social group, or if you don't, you'll hope to.

You may stand out for your best qualities. If you don't enjoy being center stage, try to endure it.

This is a great time to ask for feedback from your peers or to listen to the types of compliments you receive in order to make personal adjustments and improvements.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of social status and career. This could be when you sense that an opportunity for a promotion or job is on the horizon.

You might want to put some resumes or job applications out to places that you really want to work.

If you are hoping to do something for yourself, the next few days are wonderful for filing your incorporation papers and starting to establish your business.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of higher learning. This is a great time for study, but if you're in school or taking courses online, be careful how you ask questions. You will want to take a light approach.

Even if you don't think you sound overly assertive or negative, your messages can come across stronger than you planned.

This can also be a great time for you to compete for grants, scholarships when applying to colleges.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of shared resources. You may get lucky and get something you hoped to receive.

Even if the competition is fierce, you stand a great chance of getting what you ask for.

Saturn in Aquarius can make it feel like what you want is hard to find. but don't be afraid to throw your ring into the game. You may be surprised by how well-received your actions are, and what manifests for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of commitments. This is a great time for you to decide if you want to stay in a situation or get out of it.

If you have an area of your life that you've been compromising, this is a time to renegotiate your arrangement.

Also, if someone reveals who they are and it gives you a sense that the relationship isn't balanced, believe what you see. Trust yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of daily duties. This is a good day to work solo.

You might benefit from splitting up the chores and asking others to work autonomously as you do.

You will appreciate the feeling that you are in something greater than yourself with others.

The day may not be ideal for crowds or working in situations where you feel control issues are present.

