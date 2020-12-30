Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 31, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 31, 2020.

It's hard to believe that the end of 2020 is here, and Thursday we celebrate this big ending.

This is a time so many of us have been looking forward to, and now in one day, 2021 will be here to help us manifest something new.

The Moon closes the year leaving intuitive and spiritual Cancer, which is her place of home. The year started with a Full Moon in Cancer, and home has been a big theme for us all year.

But now, she goes into 2021 with a Moon in Leo, which signals great things to come.

The Nodes are in Gemini and Sagittarius all year. This is a positive sign and we should be so glad!

The ability to distance ourselves emotionally from the situation is essential.

Leo's courage is what we need.

Leo is the sign that takes us out of our comfort zones.

In the tarot, Leo is associated with The Chariot card which implies hanging on as good things are coming. An obstacle will soon be overcome.

We know too much after spending a year in 2020 with so much to fear. Now we must choose hope!

The numerology of the day is also so wonderfully supportive on Thursday.

It comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2 the Intuitive.

Let us all strive to know our hearts and to seek our minds for what we need.

And, with the numerology of an 11, be willing to ask and trust that the universe will provide.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Stop worrying. There is nothing good that comes from allowing your mind to think the worst.

Things may not be where you want them right now, but this won't last forever.

When you worry, you're spinning your wheels ineffectively. Instead, channel that energy toward coming up with fresh ideas.

If you don't know what to do, don't try to cling on to someone to help. Instead, pause and think about what you can do on your own or through someone who supports your independence and self-sufficiency.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Your new year's resolution doesn't have to start after or on January 1st. You can begin now. You are aware and that's what matters.

From the moment you say you've had enough, start setting your energy to work.

Making small decisions like saying 'no' when you would ordinarily say yes is huge.

Don't underestimate the power of these moments. They will be part of what makes your change last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You deserve to be happy. You have all the right in the world to get what you have been wishing for all through the year.

You may not feel like you deserve it. You may even think that not having what you want is your way of paying for bad karma.

But that's not what the universe is asking you to do. Open your mind to receive. It's coming to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

This is your time. Now that the Full Moon has opened your heart, you can start to fill it with bigger and better things.

There's no time like now to seek what you really want.

You may feel unenergized at this moment, but push yourself a little bit to do one thing more than you did yesterday.

With time, you'll be where you want to be, but don't stop until you get there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

There are so many reasons to quit right now, but you know in your heart that it's not the right time to give up.

You have to hold on to that spark of hope that tells you this is just a test.

You will pass it. You may not always do as well as you want to, but don't be judgmental when you're making progress. Every little step counts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

It takes time to adjust your thinking after you've been through so much.

You may wonder if you're really over the problem and not want to put your guards down again.

The past is still holding on to you when you refuse to believe that you've completed a difficult trial. Moving on isn't leaving others behind.

It's going forward so you can help people to get to where it is that you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems seem to come up when you least expect it, and when you see the elephant in the room but no one is listening or talking about it, you want to address the situation.

But how will you do so when you're the only one?

You might have to slowly introduce the truth to those who are still unable to see as clearly as you do. It's a big job.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

What you're feeling right now is a manifestation the result of your ability to feel and respond to a situation with spiritual maturity.

Stay connected with your inner voice. Don't let the demands of your life make you forget how you feel at this moment.

When you are awakened by your spiritual journey, it's difficult to go back and forget moments like this.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

A female friend may be there to help you when you didn't anticipate her presence in your life. This is a blessing.

Welcome the power of the feminine when she arrives and remember that love, kindness, and giving nature are all gifts intended to heal you when you feel broken, tired, or unsure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This is a beautiful time in your life. You can collaborate and do amazing things with friends that help you to see the better side of yourself each day. Surround yourself with positive people.

Try to avoid those that try to bring you down. You need people who lift you up and bring out the best in you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Life can be unfair but that doesn't mean a problem is pointless and unworthy of your time.

Because things are not where they are meant to be your presence is needed.

If you can pitch in and show some support in any way that you can, do so. It can make a big difference.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

When you are honest, things happen in the way that they ought to.

Don't try to avoid conflict. Even tension will work in your favor.

The timing is right for you, so be truthful and let the facts speak for themselves.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.