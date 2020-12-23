Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 24, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 24, 2020.

In astrology, tarot, and numerology this day may feel like it moves in slow motion.

There is a ton of earth energy in our forecast and numerology.

Exercise discipline as Thursday's numerology brings attention to Life Path Number 4, the Manager.

The Manager in numerology is not only about managing your resources and time effectively, but it teaches us to observe before leaping to conclusions.

One of the slowest numbers to make any decision is a downfall is how long it takes to say what it wants.

The Moon enters Taurus in the morning, and this brings attention to the Hierophant card.

The Hierophant is about structures in government and religion that people embrace as authorities.

Behind many of our holidays are stories where culture was at odds in some way with government.

With the day's energy, we could be getting a hint that there's a shift in the energy.

Thursday, a week before New Year's Eve when resolution-making starts, pause to think about the structures of your life and what they mean for you.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Turn the volume up on your phone, so you don't mind the notification beep. Good news is coming your way.

You may have thought the job interview didn't go well because no one replied to your emails or calls.

But, who knows? Things could have been on hold due to a budget problem, and now there's a chance to make things happen.

Perhaps the person who you thought was jiving well with your energy stopped texting or calling. They may reach out to you with a valid reason why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Even though you're a gentle person, you can have a sharp tongue when someone rubs you the wrong way.

And, now, you might be firing off because you know what you want and don't mind saying so.

There's a lot of bridges out there, Taurus. You don't want to burn any of them, do you?

So be soft with what you say even if it's an important message with some bite in it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People are complicated creatures, and they can cause you to lose sight of all that you have in life.

You have to be aware that no matter how many problems you face, there is always something to be thankful for. Intentionally search for your blessings.

Find them where they are. If you don't have a list of things that make you feel happy, make one. Put it where it can be seen each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Lovingly care for and nurture the things you're working on right now.

Yes, even while the world has moments of turbulence, seek ways to be the sea of calm in your world.

If you tend to a project or a relationship, the work you do won't be in vain. In fact, it may be the start of a seed that buds in the right season of life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your mind is a wonderful thing. So, what you feed it will bring out additional wisdom as you experience seasons of life.

You may notice that people don't always do the right thing, but there is a lesson to be gleaned in all situations.

Try to find the nugget of truth in what you experience this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Courage is a battle, and you may feel like you have little left to exert when times are tough.

However, you are going to be asked to give a bit more than usual this week.

You may not know where or how you'll find the energy. But love may be what helps you to do what you need to get done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have lots of amazing traits and skills, but having too many talents can be a negative when only one is needed.

Try not to think of all the things you did. What was it that made you most successful?

Try to stick to that one thing and use it to bring your work and success forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

What a creative time for you to explore your imagination.

You may find that you're able to grow by leaps and bounds.

Start to see that there are other ways to make money and build a life that you're proud of. Think outside of the box.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

You are going through a new spiritual channel that opens your mind to dimensions you've never experienced before.

You may find it impossible to resist learning more about the occult or diving into your faith in search of answers.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You are so fortunate to have been gifted an opportunity.

So many people would love to have what you have right.

You may not realize how easy it would have been for things to work in a different way, but you've been appointed.

This is your time to shine.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

This new opportunity requires you to be thoughtful and intentional.

Try not to dismiss the wisdom or advice of others.

Heed warnings when they are given but also remember to use your own logic.

It's important to use all the tools that life is offering you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Decisions can be tough, but when you need to choose, be sure that you listen to your heart.

Sometimes a situation feels risky because the results aren't immediate.

However, you may find that a path that you've never traveled is the exact on your feet are meant to be on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.