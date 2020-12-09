Daily Tarot Card Reading, December 10, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for December 10, 2020.

Thursday's tarot encourages us to search for spiritual meaning in life.

The Sun will be in the sign of Sagittarius, which is about learning and growth.

The Moon will be in Libra most of the day, which is about justice, ethics, and doing things that are fair.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

The Seeker invites us all to take time to study, write, and search out our hearts.

Even in tarot, the number 7 is The Chariot card, which is about overcome obstacles.

But it's not always possible to win every battle we face.

If or when you find yourself taken by a challenge, learn the spiritual lesson associated with that experience.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

You may want to push justice and its timing to the present day, but the universe seems to have other plans.

You may not understand the big picture or what's going on behind the scenes.

There are a cause and effect to everything.

So let time run its course, and avoid manipulating things by trying to get your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You're full of ideas, and your mind can be filled with surprises.

You may discover how wonderful your imagination truly is.

Spend some time exploring what you want to do coming up into 2021.

If you're unhappy with the way that this year has been, then change it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You are going through some changes, and of course, you'd like to recoup your losses.

You might feel like you need help or you're all alone.

You may worry that you aren't going to find the path you're meant to be on.

Try not to be hard on yourself at this time. Instead, give yourself a pep talk.

You will be surprised how well things turn out when you're doing the best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Get ready for a wonderful opportunity.

You may be surprised that some of the seeds that you planted all year will start to sprout.

When you see the growth taking place in the area you want to prosper the most, be sure to keep adding more effort and hard work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Change is inevitable. When you experience changes you go from who you are now to a new phase of your life.

You get to experience the world as a person who gained a unique experience.

It will be hard for you to go back to who you once were. In fact, you might never be the same again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are learning to manage so many priorities that you will need to keep a careful watch over your time and efforts.

When you have so much going on, it's important to prioritize your efforts and know where to put resources and your attention.

Don't let things happen as they may. Instead, take a proactive role and command your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Some fresh starts are unplanned, and you have to just go with the flow.

It's wonderful to release the need to control the outcome of everything.

You may want to hold on to control out of fear, but learn to trust life.

Your spirit is ready for an adventure even if your mind resists.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

There are more than a million ways to say what you need to, so if you aren't getting the point across, try a different method.

Text messaging fails, so pick up the phone.

If you can't see eye-to-eye, give each other space or go to email. Be flexible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

There's potential in every situation.

You have a lot of new opportunities before you.

You might think that they are for other people and not for you, but don't let negative self-talk hold you back.

Let your heart be inspired!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

After working so hard all week, rest your mind and relax.

You need time to unwind and recuperate. You deserve to rest and to relax.

Don't let the day go by without a little bit of me-time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are learning the value of boundaries. It's not easy to set limitations on how accessible you are with others.

It's normal for people to try and reach out even when you say you're unavailable, but that doesn't mean you have to answer right away.

Give things time to rest. Don't let someone's emergency become your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

This is a creative time period for you.

Enjoy making something you love to look at and enjoy.

If you like crafting, baking or decorating, give in and indulge yourself.

There's nothing wrong with investing time into your home or personal space to make it a place you love to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.