Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 28, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 28, 2020.

The Sun is in Sagittarius which is about reading, learning, and growing with cultural awareness.

The Moon is in sensual Taurus, which encourages eating, resting, and doing things that enhance your home.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, The Seeker making it the perfect time to read a good book and relax.

If you want to read something that helps you understand the tarot there are some great teachers to check out.

Edgar Cayce wrote a few books on the tarot, and he's the basis of many teachings related to its interpretation.

There are several videos on YouTube by Howcast that provide ample amounts of information on what each tarot card means, too.

Take time on Saturday to learn a bit about your tarot card for the day, and see how the mysteries of it unfold for you.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 6 of Pentacles

Aries, do you feel tired? You might be doing too much, and it's time for a break.

You can reason your way into adding more to your plate because of the holiday season.

Even love seems to be a compelling reason to try harder but for what? You are human.

Listen to your body and give it what it needs. A little rest and relaxation will go a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Do you really understand all that's happening in your life right now, Taurus?

It's hard to let things sink into your spirit if you're busier than a bee. It's time for a retreat.

Maybe you can't take a vacation or go somewhere other than home.

But you can turn off your cell phone and not go on social media for a little while.

Let some peace and quiet speak into your life and help you see all that's going on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Cups

Are you replaying the past, Gemini?

The holiday season can be hard on you. You may wonder how to recreate your identity and start over.

You're holding on too hard to what was. It's time to move forward! Not to what is, but what will be.

Think of your future instead of the past. It creates hope instead of anxiety.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Are you ready for a fresh start, Cancer?

Perhaps your love life will take off quickly. You might meet someone new or start a new chapter in your life.

You might not see that things are shifting rapidly for you, but they are. So, don't be afraid that you're stuck.

It only feels that way right now. This is temporary. The future is bright.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Do you hate the word no, Leo?

Negotiate the terms for what you want. You might be surprised what can be worked out in your favor.

Everyone thinks compromise is a dirty word, but it is not. It's a lesson in disguise.

You're about to discover the secret to a true balance.

Learn to get what you want while giving someone else what will make them happy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Do you need to learn something new, Virgo?

You are in a good position to gain mastery over a particular subject.

All you have to do is start dedicating a small amount of time and energy each day to what you hope to develop.

The theory of excellence and 10,000 hours won't happen in a day. So, don't try to master something all at once.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Are you ready to be happy, Libra? You weren't ready or asking to be sad for so long, but here you are at the end of this journey.

Now the tide is changing and bringing you something that you used to know. Joy! It's time to see things through rose-colored glasses once again. Let your heart be glad!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups

It's time to celebrate friendship, Scorpio. There is something so special about being with people you love and cherish. You might not really have the chance to tell your friends just how much you care. But why wait any longer? Send a sweet text or make a phone call. Tell people that you love them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 3 of Swords

Are you nursing a heart wound, Sagittarius? You are not alone. You might be embarrassed that you allowed yourself to experience so much betrayal. You let your guard down and someone hurt you. You didn't deserve it, but you also don't deserve to stay stuck in the past. You don't have to pretend that you're over it, but you can do things to make the future better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Count your blessings, Capricorn.

You have so many things to be thankful for. Make a list and put it somewhere.

Remind yourself to count your blessings each day.

Continue to count them each day. A renewed perspective will be good for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

How compassionate are you? You are so kind and caring that it can be hard for you to imagine any other way to live.

You wear your heart on your sleeve, don't you?

Don't try to resist the urge to be yourself. People need your light at this time. It's inspiring.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 10 of Cups

Family means so much to you. You love to see everyone satisfied and filled with joy. You want that for the people that you care about.

You need it for yourself. If it's not what you are experiencing right now, close your eyes and imagine it as if it were already here.

Dream about it and believe that it will happen for everyone, including yourself soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.