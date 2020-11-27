Love Horoscope For Saturday, November 28, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, November 28.

All too often words get in the way when it comes to love, and on Saturday we have a desire to be expressive, but there needs to be a limitation.

Mercury is in Scorpio on Saturday.

When Mercury is in Scorpio it can be precise, decisive, and picky about how things are said, and with what type of tone you use when speaking.

Mercury in Scorpio can bring up secrets — those that we harbor and those that we discover.

And, during Saturday's love horoscope, Jupiter expands whatever message is communicated.

Things can blow up rapidly fostering dramatic reactions and misunderstandings.

The Moon in Taurus may not be helpful on Saturday either.

The Moon works closely with Uranus, the planet of chaos, and it is opposing Mercury in Scorpio, too.

It would be nice to lean on the Sun for some support, but nope.

The Sun is inconjunct with the Moon and with Mercury, too.

Best advice: Say what you mean, and mean what you say.

Try not to go above and beyond what you think because promises could fall flat if they aren't rooted in reality.

So, mixed signals abound. Practice saying sorry when needed.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter expanding your sector of shared resources.

It's a good day to talk transparently about your hopes and dreams.

You might want to live somewhere else. You may want to build a business or grow a hobby. Bring these topics up with your partner.

Or, if you're single, dedicate some time to plotting out where you are now and how to get to the future you want in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of commitment.

Single or married, you want to experience the most out of love.

You may feel an intense need for affection or to know that you're where you belong.

This is a great time to talk about wedding plans or renewing your vows.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of daily duties.

There is a lot to do during the holiday season, and you may not want to carry the burden on your own.

You might want to look at the big picture. You may decide to forgo some old traditions and replace them with simpler ones for the sake of time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of romance.

You might have an inner romantic and want to let this side of yourself out.

You don't need an excuse or even a person to do certain things with.

You can play your favorite love songs on the radio while you do errands around the house or at work. Let romance be who you are not something that you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of home and family.

This is a great time to start seeing beyond your immediate family and to your friendships.

You might have a closer bond to people that you hang out with than your blood ties.

If you do, it's the perfect time to start building a life around what you really feel in your heart instead of trying to make people into what they are not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of communication.

You may feel extra chatty all day.

Be productive with your words. Instead of spending countless hours on the phone or sending text messages, write a love letter or start a blog about a topic that you feel passionate about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of personal property.

You might feel like your personal space isn't exactly the way that you want it to be.

You may desire more room. This could prompt you to look at making an addition to your home.

You might even start checking out real estate to see where you'd like to move to next.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of identity.

This is a great time for you to make big changes in your appearance.

You might decide to do a complete wardrobe overhaul.

Perhaps you're ready to let go of old shoes, purses, accessories and start updating the things you wear to match with the person you are today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of karma and hidden things. This can be a time of deep discovery and exploration.

You may be ready to start doing your shadow work or to explore your heart.

This can be an intense spiritual healing time for you. You may really see what you need to work on the most and decide it's now or never.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of friendship.

You may be ready to let your network grow.

This is a great time to reconnect with people that you've not spoken to in a while.

If you've lost touch with friends due to a relationship, don't be afraid to call or text.

Yes, they may wonder why things have changed all of a sudden, but the work will be worth the effort.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of social status.

Check out who has sent you friend requests on social media.

You might find love in your inbox online. You never know.

Be open to the possibility that something unusual can take place and create a spark that was unexpected but good for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury is in Scorpio and it harmonizes with Jupiter the planet of growth expanding your sector of higher learning.

Do you have diaries you've not read in a long time?

This is the perfect time to read what your past self had to say. You will learn so much about your journey by exploring the past.

You've come so far, why not give yourself a healthy reminder?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.